Local Nonprofits Joins Forces to Help Veterans R.I.S.E.

Grey Team

The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County and The Grey Team will offer 90-day suicide prevention program to veteran

Boca Raton, FL – The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is proud to announce its partnership with The Grey Team, a local nonprofit organization whose primary mission is to prevent PTSD-related veteran suicides. The 90-Day project, called R.I.S.E., will enable Veterans to: Renew their bodies, Improve their minds, Share their stories, and Emerge (like a Phoenix) from the ashes.

The public is cordially invited to join local dignitaries and veteran groups to attend the official launch of this collaboration on Saturday, May 22 at the Grey Team headquarters, located at, 1181 South Rogers Circle (Suite 28) Boca Raton, Florida. The ceremony, in honor of Military Appreciation Mopnth, will begin promptly at 11AM. Guided tours of the non-profit’s command facility will follow. Refreshments and a boxed lunch will be provided.

Apart from a Salvation Army Brass Band, the ceremony will include an Army Reserve Color Guard, the singing of the National Anthem by well-known South Florida vocalist, Harva Tate, and comments from State Representative Al Baldasaro (NH), Retired Marine, Chair of State-Federal Relations & Veterans Affairs, and the honorary chairman of the event.

The Grey Team offers physical and mental wellness programs for veterans through a most successful 90-day program called “Operation Phoenix”. Thanks to this new alliance, eligible veterans housed at The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope, a transitional housing, faith-based recovery and work program located in West Palm Beach, will now be able to attend and explore all the opportunities that The Grey Team offers.

“I am honored to be involved with the partnership,” said Representative Baldasaro, a long-time champion of veterans. “The project will help the development of mind, body and soul, and will ensure that not one Veteran is left behind!” The Grey Team’s Co-Founder Cary Reichbach (Retired Army) feels the same way. “These veterans put their life on the line for what America could be. Let’s be that America for them.”

To sponsor a veteran(s) participation in the project, and/or make an online financial contribution, please visit www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org. For more information, please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications at 561.686.3530 Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.