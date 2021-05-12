Lion Country Safari Nominated as Top Safari Park

Palm Beach County’s Lion Country Safari has been nominated as a top safari park in the United States for USA Today’s “10Best” Reader’s Choice contest.

Supporters can choose from 20 of the top nominated safari parks selected by experts in the zoo and travel field. Voting is open from now until noon on May 24th, 2021.

The list of the top 10 safari parks, ranked by popular vote, will be released on June 4th, 2021.

Lion Country Safari is unique in that the park not only displays animals in large herds, as many safari and wildlife parks do, but is also currently home to the largest herd of zebras in the country, one of the largest herds of giraffe in the United States, and a large herd of rhinos with a long history of breeding success.

Read more here: 10best.com/awards/travel/best-safari-park/

Lion Country Safari is Florida’s largest drive-through safari and is home to over 1,000 animals, including some of the world’s iconic species roaming wide open natural habitats in large herds. Lion Country Safari continuously strives to be a leader in animal care, conservation, and education to inspire meaningful connections with wildlife. For more information, please call the main office at (561) 793-1084 or visit us online at lioncountrysafari.com.

