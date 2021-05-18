Kaye Communications PR & Marketing President & Chief Strategist Bonnie S. Kaye Recognized by South Florida Business & Wealth Magazine

Bonnie S. Kaye, president and chief strategist of Palm Beach County-headquartered Kaye Communications PR & Marketing (KCOM-PR) has been recognized by South Florida Business & Wealth Magazine (SFB&W) with its Prestigious Women Award. Kaye was honored along with other high-profile women business leaders in several industries during an interactive virtual reception and featured in an online profile on the publication’s website and in its March issue.

Bonnie S. Kaye

SFB&W’s Prestigious Women Awards recognizes top leaders in the South Florida tri-county area who have created business success stories and provided leadership to women and the broader community. The awards are based on nominations by the public and SFBW research.

Kaye, a 40-year “marketing” public relations veteran, founded and leads the women-owned integrated communications and marketing firm that empowers for-profit and nonprofit brands to grow and dominate their marketplace(s). Celebrating 25 years in “business and community,” the Boca Raton-based “seriously strategic” firm has driven communications initiatives for a diverse roster of regional and national clients in a variety of industries. Under Kaye’s leadership, KCOM-PR has developed and activated brand strategies, launches, reinventions, refreshments, news media and influencer engagement, community relations, social media content, crisis communications management and reputation repair. This followed an affiliate relations tenure (including public-private partnerships, news-generating programming premieres and events) at HBO’s NYC headquarters and a decade in South Florida PR agency field.

KCOM-PR client brands have included the City of Boca Raton/Downtown Boca Raton CRA and Department of Police Services; Boca Raton Resort & Club, Promise Healthcare (specialty hospital company); Town Center at Boca Raton; Royal Palm Place; Broken Sound Club; El-Ad National Properties (developer of ALINA Residences); Sklar Furnishings, Capitol Lighting, Mizner Lake Estates, Radisson Aruba Resort, Casino & Spa, Waterstone Resort & Marina; The Park at Broken Sound (planned mobility transformation), Boca Lago Golf & Country Club, California Pizza Kitchen, True Food Kitchen, Oceans 234 and Boston Market.



KCOM-PR’s roster also includes high-profile destination events as the Boca Raton Bowl (an ESPN event), PGA Champions Tour Season Opener (nine consecutive years) and the inaugural Brazilian Beat/Downtown Boca Raton. Under her leadership, KCOM-PR has also championed missions of such nonprofits as the FAU Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County, Boca Raton’s Promise (mental health awareness/advocacy), Florence Fuller Child Development Centers, Nat King Cole Generation Hope, Tri-County Animal Rescue, Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (producer of the Boca Raton Mayors Ball).

While experts in reporting and creating news for clients, the hybrid PR & Marketing firm is known for its established media, business and community relationships and its expertise and demonstrated track record in identifying, introducing and activating public/private partnerships that achieve and exceed mutual objectives.

KCOM-PR has won seven Gold Coast PR Council Bernays Awards for PR and Marketing Excellence delivered in diversified campaigns, including a PR Star Award for overall excellence. In 2019, the Palm Beach Medical Society presented the firm a Healthcare Heroes in Medicine Award (Community Organization Category) for KCOM-PR’s blend of health and wellness client representation, public education/community engagement campaigns, public/volunteerism and board leadership and pro bono counsel.

Kaye has served on the boards of the Boca Raton Chamber, FAU Foundation, Florence Fuller Child Development Centers, League for Educational Awareness of the Holocaust, Boca Raton Educational Television. Currently she serves on the executive committee for the Boca Raton Bowl, the boards of Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center and the Dorothy Schmidt FAU College of Arts & Letters.

In addition to chairing more than a dozen nonprofit fundraisers, she has served for 10 consecutive years as co-chair of the White Coats-4-Care Scholarship Fundraiser for the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, that she and KCOM-PR partner (and husband) created to welcome the incoming classes of medical students. For their efforts on behalf of the College of Medicine, Bonnie and Jon Kaye were presented a coveted FAU Board of Trustees Appreciation Award.

Kaye, a native Miamian, is a graduate the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Journalism (with split minor in marketing and speech). She and her husband Jon Kaye, who is also her business partner reside in Boca Raton. They have two sons Mike and Matt who too work in journalism and advertising fields, a daughter-in-law Ariel who is in healthcare placement recruiting and a two-year-old grandson who enjoys problem-solving and storytelling.

For more information on Kaye Communications, contact Bonnie S. Kaye at 561-756-3099 or [email protected] or visit www.kcompr.com.