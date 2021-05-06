Kaufman Lynn Construction Welcomes Two Executives to Leadership

Chamber Member Update

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (May 3, 2021) – Kaufman Lynn Construction, one of the largest builders in the southeastern United States, has added two new executives to its leadership team. Russell Anderson has joined the firm as Executive Vice President of Preconstruction and Jason Patrizi has taken on the role of Senior Vice President of Operations.

“As we expand our portfolio of projects, Russell and Jason will be key to our continued growth and success,” said Michael Kaufman, CEO of Kaufman Lynn Construction. “Despite the recent challenges in our industry, we are fortunate to have a good backlog of projects that these two leaders will help us execute and achieve solid results.”

Anderson is well known in the AECD industry for his successful leadership and ability to manage complex projects. He is the recipient of numerous industry awards including the Design-Build Institutes National Award for Best Overall Project. His work encompasses a portfolio of over 300 projects produced nationally and completed projects that exceed 60-million square feet which include; mixed-use, commercial, multi-family, hospitality, dormitories, ALF, high-rise luxury residential, retail, office, healthcare, education, laboratories, aviation terminals, justice and light industrial.

As Executive Vice President responsible for Preconstruction, Anderson enters Kaufman Lynn with a broad depth of diverse industry experience. Before joining Kaufman Lynn he was Senior Vice President of Development at Kushner/Westminster and previously in a similar role for Turnberry Development. Anderson was Senior Vice President – National Director of Preconstruction for Moss & Associates and similarly at Turner Construction, each for over a decade. His career began in New York City as a licensed commercial architect and he has numerous industry contributions including Board President of the Construction Association of South Florida CASF, Adjunct Professor of Construction at Florida International University and serving on the Board of Rebuilding Together.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to join this award-winning Kaufman Lynn team,” said Anderson. “It is an honor to provide team leadership and assure excellence as we collaborate with our clients, trade contractor partners and the overall Kaufman Lynn team. We are focused on maintaining the highest level of performance and achieving success with our projects in Florida and throughout the Southeast region.”

As the new Senior Vice President of Operations, Jason Patrizi’s primary responsibilities are to oversee all aspects related to construction operations including project development, contract negotiations, staffing assignments, scheduling, cost analysis, and forecasting. He will also enhance the company’s continued focus on creating operational consistency across its regional markets, as well as continuing to support Kaufman Lynn’s strategic growth and scalability.

With 20 years of construction experience, Patrizi has extensive knowledge in the multi-family, hospitality, criminal justice, public works, entertainment and industrial market sectors. He has also successfully led construction operations and projects across several regions including Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and Hawaii.

In addition to his experience, Patrizi began his career as a Senior Field Engineer in the oil refinery sector. In 2003, he pivoted to the commercial construction market joining Centex Rooney Construction in South Florida and then moved on to Moss & Associates where he spent the last 16 years working his way up through the ranks to Director of Operations for several regions, responsible for the operational consistency and ultimate financial success of the projects.

“I’m excited to join this dynamic operations team at Kaufman Lynn,” said Patrizi. “As the company continues its growth trajectory, I’m looking forward to expanding our vertical market potential.”

For more information on Kaufman Lynn Construction, visit www.kaufmanlynn.com

About Kaufman Lynn Construction

Founded in 1989, South Florida-based Kaufman Lynn Construction is a full-service construction manager and general contractor providing services for a wide variety of public and private clients throughout Florida, North Carolina, and Texas. Market sectors include multi-family, senior living, country clubs, educational, municipal, healthcare, faith-based, retail, and commercial. Kaufman Lynn Construction is currently ranked among the Top 400 General Contractors in the nation by Engineering News Record and was named 2020 Contractor of the Year by ENR Southeast. Kaufman Lynn Construction’s mission is to consistently deliver superior buildings and construction projects by relentlessly advancing the client’s vision, beyond expectations. For more information, please visit www.kaufmanlynn.com