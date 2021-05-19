Journey Aviation Adds Hawker 800XP to its Charter Fleet Diversifying Aircraft Offerings to Include Midsize Jets

HS800XP

Boca Raton, FL – Journey Aviation – a worldwide private jet charter operator and aircraft management company – continues to grow its charter fleet with its latest addition of a Hawker 800XP. With this add, the company now has a charter fleet ranging from heavy to midsize jets and growing – all available for domestic and international flights.

Although Journey Aviation is predominately known as a long-range, heavy jet charter operator, within the last year, the company continued to add several super midsize aircraft and now expanded into the midsize category. They are thrilled to have more to offer than ever before. .

With a 2,650 nautical miles range and spacious cabin, the Hawker 800XP is the ideal choice for both business and leisure travel across the Americas. The aircraft offers recent 2019 renovations, 8 passenger executive configuration and beige color leather seating. The layout includes a forward 4-place seating area and an aft single captains chair opposite a 3-place divan. The aircraft is equipped with a forward mini galley, microwave, complimentary domestic WiFi, display monitors and Airshow 400.

Journey Aviation’s Chief Executive Officer, Fabian Bello shared, “We’re excited to announce the newest midsize aircraft addition to our charter fleet. The continued growth and category diversification will allow us to serve all of our clients needs, both near and far as we continue our quest to “Elevate Your Expectations.”

Journey specializes in 24/7, on demand, charter flights worldwide with a stringent focus on achieving excellence in personalized service and quality product. With the addition of the Hawker 800XP, Journey’s fleet of aircraft comprises of Gulfstream G550, Gulfstream GV, Gulfstream G450, Gulfstream GIVSP, Gulfstream GIV, Challenger 300, Falcon 2000 and Hawker models

The Company holds high industry standard safety certifications ARG/US Platinum, ISBAO Stage II, Wyvern Registered and is a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

About Journey Aviation

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida – As one of the largest U.S. based Gulfstream Operators, Journey Aviation is a global aviation company specializing in aircraft charter services, management, acquisition and sales. The current managed and operating fleet comprises of heavy, super midsize and midsize jets with flights offered worldwide. Journey employs approximately 130 employees.