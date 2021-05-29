HUB to Provide a Safe Space for People with Substance Use and Behavioral Health Disorders

State Attorney Dave Aronberg is joined by PBC Commissioners Mack Bernard, Melissa McKinlay and Robert S Weinroth

Hanley Foundation leadership joined other substance use disorder leaders for a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the Palm Beach County HUB.

The new venue will serve as a local resource by and for the community to support people recovering from substance use and behavioral health disorders.

Palm Beach County Commissioners Mack Bernard, Melissa McKinlay and Robert Weinroth were joined by State Attorney Dave Aronberg, all of whom spoke at the event.

John Hulick, Sr Program Manager for Palm Beach County’s Community Services Department for Substance Use Disorders, opened the program with his remarks. Cindy Singer, Staci Katz and Robin Tupper, HUB board members and mothers of loss, were joined by Hanley Foundation CEO Jan Cairnes to cut the ribbon to officially open the HUB.

Located at 2120 W. Atlantic Ave in Delray Beach, the HUB provides a safe space where people with substance use and behavioral health disorders are met with compassion and encouragement along their path to recovery. The HUB connects people to services, peer support, recovery coaching, seminars, webinars, and workshops, while carrying out their mission to “empower, connect and advocate for individuals and their families, in all stages of recovery.”

“Anyone who needs help – from job searching to insurance questions – can walk in anytime and get assistance and know they have someone in their corner,” said Cairnes. “The HUB also gives those who use it a better chance of recovery, as support like the HUB is key.

In addition to serving as a sponsor to the HUB’s capital campaign, Hanley Foundation is planning its Recovery Leadership Institute (RLI) series to take place over the summer at the HUB. RLI is a seven-week series of trainings to educate community members and behavioral health workers, hoping to advance efforts in creating equitable outcomes for all individuals impacted by substance use disorder using the Recovery Oriented System of Care (ROSC) model.

Hanley Foundation combats substance use disorders within our communities by raising awareness and providing prevention education programming in schools and communities throughout Florida.

The nonprofit organization is dedicated to working alongside community partners to promote healthy lifestyles and positively influence attitudes, norms and values by empowering individuals and families. Through its Lifesaver Scholarship Program, the Foundation also helps supply treatment scholarships to individuals with demonstrated needs in Palm Beach County.

To learn more about Hanley Foundation or for more information about the HUB or the RLI series, please visit Hanleyfoundation.org or call 561.268.2355.