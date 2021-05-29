Published On: Sat, May 29th, 2021

HUB to Provide a Safe Space for People with Substance Use and Behavioral Health Disorders

State Attorney Dave Aronberg is joined by PBC Commissioners Mack Bernard, Melissa McKinlay and Robert S Weinroth

Hanley Foundation leadership joined other substance use disorder leaders for a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the Palm Beach County HUB.

The new venue will serve as a local resource by and for the community to support people recovering from substance use and behavioral health disorders. 

Palm Beach County Commissioners Mack Bernard, Melissa McKinlay and Robert Weinroth were joined by State Attorney Dave Aronberg, all of whom spoke at the event.

John Hulick, Sr Program Manager for Palm Beach County’s Community Services Department for Substance Use Disorders, opened the program with his remarks. Cindy Singer, Staci Katz and Robin Tupper, HUB board members and mothers of loss, were joined by Hanley Foundation CEO Jan Cairnes to cut the ribbon to officially open the HUB. 

Located at 2120 W. Atlantic Ave in Delray Beach, the HUB provides a safe space where people with substance use and behavioral health disorders are met with compassion and encouragement along their path to recovery. The HUB connects people to services, peer support, recovery coaching, seminars, webinars, and workshops, while carrying out their mission to “empower, connect and advocate for individuals and their families, in all stages of recovery.”  

“Anyone who needs help – from job searching to insurance questions – can walk in anytime and get assistance and know they have someone in their corner,” said Cairnes. “The HUB also gives those who use it a better chance of recovery, as support like the HUB is key.  

In addition to serving as a sponsor to the HUB’s capital campaign, Hanley Foundation is planning its Recovery Leadership Institute (RLI) series to take place over the summer at the HUB. RLI is a seven-week series of trainings to educate community members and behavioral health workers, hoping to advance efforts in creating equitable outcomes for all individuals impacted by substance use disorder using the Recovery Oriented System of Care (ROSC) model. 

Hanley Foundation combats substance use disorders within our communities by raising awareness and providing prevention education programming in schools and communities throughout Florida.

The nonprofit organization is dedicated to working alongside community partners to promote healthy lifestyles and positively influence attitudes, norms and values by empowering individuals and families. Through its Lifesaver Scholarship Program, the Foundation also helps supply treatment scholarships to individuals with demonstrated needs in Palm Beach County.  

To learn more about Hanley Foundation or for more information about the HUB or the RLI series, please visit Hanleyfoundation.org or call 561.268.2355.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

