Health Care District of Palm Beach County Rolls Out Countywide Mobile Vaccination Schedule & Extends Walkup Pfeizer Vaccinations at its Lantana Clinic for 2 More Weeks

By: Robert S Weinroth

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is rolling out its mobile vaccination efforts to make it more convenient for individuals 12 years and older to walk up and be vaccinated. The weekend schedule includes outreach at local entertainment events and in communities with low vaccination rates.

For adults and children as young as 12 years old, the Health Care District will continue providing walk-up Pfizer vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 4th (closed Monday, May 31st for Memorial Day) in the parking lot of the Lantana clinic located at 1250 Southwinds Drive. Adults can also receive the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine there. A parent or guardian must be present for vaccinations of those 17 years of age and younger. Health Care District’s Mobile Clinic Schedule – updated at hcdpbc.org

As Florida approaches nearly 10 million Floridians vaccinated, COVID-19 testing is being transitioned to a locally-led effort through primary care providers, retail and pharmacy locations, county health departments under the Florida Department of Health (DOH), and local governments. As a part of this transition, the Palm Beach County Health Department will continue to coordinate with local community providers to ensure testing access for all Floridians.

COVID-19 Testing Sites:

It is important to note that COVID-19 testing services will continue to be offered at the local level, including at all county health departments.

To see a list of COVID-19 testing sites within ten miles of existing COVID-19 testing sites, click here.

VACCINATION COVERAGE MAP

This map contains recently obtained data for the total population 16 years of age and older that have been vaccinated within each zip code.

INTERACTIVE VACCINATION LOCATOR MAP

WEEKEND MOBILE VACCINATION SITES

Pompey Park 1101 NW 2nd St Delray Beach FL Saturday 9AM to 1PM

St. James Missionary Baptist Church 1524 W 35th St, Riviera Beach FL Saturday 9AM to Noon

VACCINES FOR HOMEBOUND SENIORS

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is providing vaccine appointments for homebound seniors. The state encourages homebound individuals to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at their home by filling out the survey available here, emailing [email protected] or by calling 866.779.6121.

Someone from the Florida Division of Emergency Management will contact you within 72 hours to collect more information and schedule your appointment.

The program has vaccinated more than 24,000 homebound residents.

COUNTY FACIAL COVERING REVISED POLICY ISSUED 05/17/21

Until further notice, based on the most recent recommendations of the CDC citing individuals who are fully vaccinated may go without a mask inside buildings and in consultation with the Director of the Florida Department of Health for Palm Beach County, effective Tuesday, May 18, 2021, all fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask inside County buildings.

Fully vaccinated equates to a person receiving both shots of Moderna or Pfizer and beyond the 14 day incubation period after the second shot or the J&J one shot vaccine beyond the 14 day incubation period.

However, the CDC further recommends that individuals who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors and in large crowds.

Masks will continue to be worn on all public transit (buses, planes and trains) transportation hubs in accordance with federal policy and all other exemptions per the CDC.