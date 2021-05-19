HADASSAH ADVOCACY TEAMS SHARE LEGISLATIVE VIEWS WITH CONGRESSMAN TED DEUTCH

Chamber Member Update

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – members of the Hadassah Florida Atlantic and Hadassah Broward Region advocacy teams had the opportunity to share the organization’s views on a variety of legislative issues with Congressman Ted Deutch and his District Director – Wendi Lipsich at a virtual Day in the District session on May 10.

Guided by Susan Wakshul and Elaine Rosenberg, respectively the Florida Atlantic and Florida Broward Vice Presidents of Education and Advocacy, Lois Berkson – Florida Broward Region President and Joy Parks, Florida Atlantic Advocacy Chair, Leslie Klein, Ruth Di Stephano and Francis Shagrin supported by team colleagues spoke with the Congressman about specific legislation. The group addressed the expansion of the US Israel Medical Partnership; collaborative research on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD); combatting antisemitism through support for the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of Antisemitism; concerns about access to and the high cost of infertility treatments and promoting insurance coverage for this disease not only in the general population but for military families; lung cancer research and prevention and dedicated research funding for Long Covid – also known as COVID-19 Syndrome.

Congressman Deutch shared a personal story of having been treated at Hadassah Hospital after an accident in Israel. He recollected “having the most marvelous experience being treated by both Arab and Jewish Doctors putting aside politics and focused on his medical treatment.”

The Congressman summarized the impact of this meeting by saying “this has been very full and comprehensive presentation. I’m always impressed with Hadassah.”

The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region serves Palm Beach, Martin & St Lucie Counties. The Hadassah Broward Region serves chapters in Broward County. The Hadassah Florida office is located at 1325 S. Congress Ave., Suite 209, Boynton Beach, FL 33426, 877-949-1818, [email protected].

Both Regions are part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives. Visit Hadassah website to learn more: www.hadassah.org.