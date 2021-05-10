Fuller Center has Served Hardworking, Under-Resourced Families and Children For 50 Years

October 17, 1974 – East Campus Nursery

Boca Raton, FL – More than 900 children in 41 zip codes from throughout Palm Beach County, along with their families, are served by the Fuller Center (formerly the Florence Fuller Child Development Centers) each year.

In 1971, the Fuller Center opened its doors in Boca Raton to provide early education and childcare to children living in poverty. The organization was founded to support low-income workers (most of whom are essential service workers) providing the foundation of the local economy and offer their children the same educational opportunities as their more affluent peers. Fifty years later, the organization has grown from serving 22 children to over 900 each year and has greatly expanded its services.

The Fuller Center is a community care center providing quality education for children six weeks to 12 years and offering enrichment programs to care for the children when they are out of school, enhancing their academic, social, emotional, physical, and behavioral health. The Center also provides extensive family support services to ensure that children go home each night to self-sustaining, parents able to provide safe, healthy, and enriching homes for their children.

“The parents we serve are the backbone of our local economy,” says Ellyn Okrent, CEO of the Fuller Center. “We are proud of the remarkable outcomes achieved by our alumni who, as adults, are raising healthy families and maintaining highly respectable jobs and positions in the community. The purpose of our organization is to ensure that deserving children and hardworking parents get the opportunities they need to reach their full potential and become positive contributors to our community.”

The Fuller Center is the only nonproﬁt in South Palm Beach County that provides early childhood education, after-school, and out-of-school programming, camps, and family support, including case management; parenting, ﬁnancial, nutrition and ESOL classes; employment assistance; access to on-the-job training; and more, all under one roof.

For more information on the Fuller Center, call (561) 391-7274 or visit www.ffcdc.org.

About the Fuller Center

The Fuller Center has been a community cornerstone for over 50 years, providing economically disadvantaged children the same educational opportunities as their more affluent peers. Our goal is to support hardworking families and their children to realize their full potential. We believe all children should have the chance to experience success in school, in work, and in life, regardless of their parents’ income or zip code.

For children 6 weeks to 5 years old, we offer a holistic early education program, setting the foundation for school success and lifelong learning. For school-age youth, we offer after-school, summer camp, and out-of-school programs to develop skills in social interaction, literacy, science, technology, math, and the arts, and providing tutoring, mentoring, and enrichment activities. We have incorporated a teen program providing youth the opportunities to build skills in leadership, communication, project development, and community service.

At the Fuller Center, we believe that educated children and empowered families create a strong, supportive community. The Fuller Center offers a unique, comprehensive system of family support to ensure that parents and caregivers are empowered to provide for their families and make a positive economic impact in our community. We know that when it comes to turning the tide of generational, economic inequity and making a positive impact, tomorrow begins today!

