Free Vaccination Outreach

The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County responds to call to provide free vaccinations

Boca Raton, FL – The Florida Division of Emergency Management will be providing Mobile Vaccination sites at various Salvation Army Family Stores and Church/Community Centers. Individuals 18 years of age or above are encouraged to come and receive the one-time Johnson and Johnson vaccine. While no appointment is necessary, individuals are asked to bring proper identification. Please check the following list for dates, sites and times where free vaccinations will be offered.

Wednesday, May 19

– Administrative Office 9 am to 4 pm

2100 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. – West Palm Beach, FL 33409

– Lake Worth Family Store 10 am to 5 pm

4001 Kirk Rd. – Lake Worth, FL 33460

Thursday, May 20

– Northwest Community Center 10 am to 6 pm

600 N. Rosemary – West Palm Beach, FL 33401

– Boca Raton Church/Community Center 9 am to 4 pm

300 SW 2nd Ave – Boca Raton, FL 33432

Friday, May 21

– West Palm Beach Family Store 10 am to 5 pm

655 N. Military Trail – West Palm Beach, FL 33409

According to the Palm Beach Post’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker, less than 33% of the people of Palm Beach County are fully vaccinated. “The Salvation Army is pleased to partner with Mobile Vaccine Units to provide this free service to our neighbors around Palm Beach County,” shared Majors James and Leisa Hall.

Ample parking space will be provided at the Salvation Army locations. For more information on future Mobile Vaccination sites at a Salvation Army location, please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications at 561.686.3530 or please visit our website www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org, for other new vaccination opportunities at Salvation Army locations.

The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is among the largest global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities around the world. The Salvation Army nationally helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.

About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County – The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 99 years.