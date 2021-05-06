Free COVID-19 Vaccinations Available to Fairgoers as they Exit South Florida Fair

Boca Raton, FL — After spending a day or evening at the South Florida Fair during any one of the first four days — May 7, 8, 9 or 10 — fairgoers will have the opportunity to get a free COVID-19 vaccination from The Health Care District of Palm Beach County. The vaccination booth will be set up near the fair’s Gate 2 exit.

The vaccine tent’s operational hours will be from 2-9 p.m. on May 7, 8 and 9 and from 5-9 p.m. on May 10. This opportunity is only available to guests attending the fair during those days and they do not need to make an appointment. One form of identification will be necessary, such as a driver’s license, ID card, bank card or mail item. Patients will be required to complete a consent form that will be provided in English, Spanish and Creole.

Both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccinations will be administered. For those who get the Moderna vaccination, The Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s Mobile Bus will return to the fairgrounds on Saturday, June 5, to give fairgoers their second dose.

Guests who take advantage of this vaccination opportunity will be given a free ticket to return to the 2021 South Florida Fair, which may be used on any day of the fair, compliments of Palm Beach County.

About the South Florida Fair: The South Florida Fair is produced by the South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Located at 9067 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, the 2021 South Florida Fair will be held May 7-23. For more information, call 561-793-0333 or visit the website, http://www.southfloridafair.com.