Florida Ranks 11th in Fraud Losses

Boca Raton, FL – QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation’s leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report on the skyrocketing cost of fraud in America.

Our team of insurance analysts found that fraud increased by over 97% in the last year, costing Americans more than $2.3 billion.

“The increase in fraud is directly tied to the ongoing pandemic. Criminals took advantage of relief efforts and we saw job-related scams, credit fraud and identity theft increase by more than 100%,” said Nick VinZant, Sr. Research Analyst and Insurance Expert with QuoteWizard.

The increase in fraud hit some states particularly hard. Nebraska saw a 193% increase in fraud losses, while California lost over $400 million.

Key Findings:

Fraud cost Americans $2.3 billion in 2020, a 97% increase over 2019.

Fraud reports increased by 30.1% in the last year.

Nebraska, South Dakota and Illinois had the largest increases in fraud-related losses.

Mississippi, Arkansas and Alaska had the largest increases in fraud reports.

Identity Theft and Credit Bureau scams are the fastest rising categories of fraud

The cost of fraud in each state Rank State % increase in dollars lost 2019-2020 Total loss in 2020 1 Nebraska 193.2% $12,900,000 2 South Dakota 180.0% $4,200,000 3 Illinois 159.9% $93,300,000 4 Utah 157.0% $23,900,000 5 Hawaii 151.6% $15,600,000 6 Arizona 138.0% $69,500,000 7 Nevada 137.0% $36,500,000 8 Washington 134.5% $68,700,000 9 Wisconsin 124.2% $34,300,000 10 North Carolina 121.8% $72,100,000 11 Florida 119.8% $199,400,000 12 Georgia 118.9% $71,800,000 13 New Mexico 115.9% $24,400,000 14 New Jersey 115.5% $71,100,000 15 Virginia 114.2% $72,600,000

