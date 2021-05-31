Five dead, five children injured after crash in West Boca Raton

On the morning of May 30, a car crash on Camino Real killed three teenagers, two adults and left five children between the ages of 12-14 seriously injured.

According to the SunSentinel, a 2013 Hyundai Genesis had eight people on board while it was speeding and then lost control. The Hyundai spun out of control before veering into the median, hitting a concrete light pole, and landing upside down on top of a 2014 Mercedes-Benz C250.

Six passengers in the Hyundai were ejected from the vehicle. The 18-year-old driver, Ramiro Gomez, and two of his 13-year-old passengers, Brielle Snowden and Sebastian Rivas, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 58-year-old driver and his 55-year-old passenger in the Mercedes-Benz were taken to Delray Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Sunday afternoon and evening, mourners gathered at the scene of the crash, leaving flowers and photos of some of the victims.