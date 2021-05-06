FAU’s Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program Announces Class of 2025 Scholarship Recipients

Boca Raton, FL – The Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars program has awarded comprehensive scholarships to 15 Florida high school seniors. The scholarship offers academically talented, first-generation, low-income college students the opportunity to graduate from FAU, debt-free.

The generous financial aid package includes tuition, four-year on-campus housing, books, a meal plan and additional resources needed to complete their college degree. The new class of scholars are:

Jennine Rodriguez – South Dade High School (Homestead)

Medgine Present – Arthur & Polly Mays Conservatory (Homestead)

Raquel Nieves – Flanagan High School (Miramar)

Stacey De La Cruz – Western High School (Davie)

Hayleigh Keith – Cypress Lake High School (Fort Myers)

Huguette St. Hubert – Stranahan High School (Lauderdale Lakes)

Maisha Daley – Pompano Beach High School (Coral Springs)

Julianna Andrade Rosado – Spanish River High School (Boca Raton)

Gabriella Genz – Boca Raton High School (Boca Raton)

Miller Ngo – Olympic Heights High School (Boca Raton)

Victoria Armand – Santaluces High School (Lake Worth)

Tatyana Lormeus – Blanche Ely High School (Pompano Beach)

Jacklyn Pinedo – Fort Pierce School High School (Fort Pierce)

Sharon Carineau – Oak Ridge High School (Orlando)

Tony Johnson – Vanguard High School (Ocala)

The Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program was launched in 2017 by Boca Raton philanthropists Aubrey and Sally Strul, along with FAU President John Kelly and first lady Carolyn Kelly. A former first-generation student, Aubrey Strul felt compelled to lessen the crippling burden of school debt for students by providing the program’s initial investment. In its first four years, the program has grown to 40 current students and successfully graduated eight scholars in the past year.

“First-generation students face so many obstacles when applying to college, and the pandemic has only exacerbated those challenges,” said FAU President John Kelly. “Our program removes the most pressing barriers so these students can dream of a brighter future through education. As we prepare to welcome our fifth class of scholars, I am immensely proud of our growth as a program.”

Each Kelly/Strul scholar follows The Path, which includes wraparound services such as career planning, mentoring, and financial literacy support, among others. This initiative provides students with valuable tools for successful collegiate careers and post-graduate lives.

“Sally and I are proud to provide first-generation students with access to an excellent education,” Aubrey Strul said. “We received more than 80 outstanding applications and selecting our scholars for this year was difficult. I know these students have the fortitude and grit to do great things at FAU and beyond.”

Donations supporting first-generation scholars’ success are welcome online at kellystrulscholars.fau.edu/give/ or by calling (561) 297-1272.

About the Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program

The Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program at Florida Atlantic University provides Florida’s select academically talented, first-generation, low-income students the financial and academic support needed to graduate, debt-free. The program prepares students for a successful college career and meaningful post-graduate life through its turnkey, 17-point program including mentorship, financial literacy workshops, internships, and much more.