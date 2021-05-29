FAU Unveils WWII Army Airfield Historical Marker

L-R: Susan Gillis, curator at Boca Raton Historical Society and co-author of Palm Beach County During World War II; Thomas R. Wood, fire chief, BRFRS; FAU President John Kelly; and Daniel Flynn, Ph.D., vp for research at FAU.

Florida Atlantic University unveiled an Army Airfield Historical Marker to honor nine U.S. Army Air Corps personnel who lost their lives in a U.S. Army Air Corps Lockheed B-34 Lexington bomber crash during WWII.

The May 12, 1944 crash happened at what is now the intersection of North University Dr and FAU Blvd on FAU’s Boca Raton campus.

FAU_ Army Air Field Historical Marker Unveiling at Florida Atlantic University. The intersection of North University Drive and FAU Boulevard on the Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton campus.

“We are incredibly proud to walk in the footsteps of the American heroes who bravely served our country during World War II,” said FAU President John Kelly. “FAU is honored to commemorate the historical significance of this site.”

The crew members on the plane were:

1st Lt. William H. Carson, 23, pilot

1st Lt. Jacob M. Buie, 22, student radar operator

1st Lt. Thomas A. Lamont, 27, student radar operator

1st Lt. John J. Lominac, 25, student radar operator

1st Lt. Benjamin P. Sibley, 27, student radar operator

Staff Sgt. Frank L. Bursaw, 31, radio operator

Sgt. John S. Safieko, 25, radar instructor

Pfc. Norman R. Steiner, 20, student engineer

Pvt. Robert E. Locke, 22, aerial engineer

County legislative aid, Caitlin Joyce, representing Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Robert S Weinroth, joined FAU President John Kelly, along with other members of FAU’s administration, Chief Tom Wood and members of the Boca Raton Fire Rescue Services, the Boca Raton Historical Society and local veterans to honor the crew members.