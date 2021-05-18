Fatal Overdoses Are Up 40.8% in Florida, 7th Highest Nationwide

Boca Raton, FL – QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation’s leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report on a growing number of drug overdose deaths in America.

We found that the number of fatal overdoses has increased by more than 27% since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, more than 87,000 died of an overdose in 2020, compared to 69,000 in 2019.

A complete breakdown of overdose deaths by state and drug category is available at the link below. The graphics and images included in the report are free to use with a courtesy and study link.https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/drug-overdose-deaths-in-america

Key findings:

Nationwide, 87,203 people died of an overdose in 2020, compared to 68,757 in 2019.

Louisiana, Kentucky and West Virginia have had the highest increases in overdose-related deaths.

Pennsylvania, Florida and California had the highest numbers of overdose deaths overall.

Combined, opioids account for nearly 70% of overdose deaths.

Overdose deaths in America 2019-2020 State # of overdose deaths in 2019 # of overdose deaths in 2020 % change in overdose deaths 2019-2020 Additional overdose deaths Louisiana 1185 1816 53.2% 631 Kentucky 1300 1939 49.2% 639 West Virginia 811 1208 49.0% 397 Colorado 1038 1478 42.4% 440 South Carolina 1107 1568 41.6% 461 Tennessee 2033 2865 40.9% 832 Florida 5251 7394 40.8% 2143 Wyoming 69 96 39.1% 27 Mississippi 335 465 38.8% 130 Virginia 1451 2013 38.7% 562 Maine 334 462 38.3% 128 Arkansas 354 486 37.3% 132 Arizona 1899 2580 35.9% 681 California 6091 8256 35.5% 2165 Nebraska 149 200 34.2% 51

