Mon, May 17th, 2021

Fatal Overdoses Are Up 40.8% in Florida, 7th Highest Nationwide

Boca Raton, FL –  QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation’s leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report on a growing number of drug overdose deaths in America. 

We found that the number of fatal overdoses has increased by more than 27% since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, more than 87,000 died of an overdose in 2020, compared to 69,000 in 2019.

Key findings:

  • Nationwide, 87,203 people died of an overdose in 2020, compared to 68,757 in 2019.
  • Louisiana, Kentucky and West Virginia have had the highest increases in overdose-related deaths.
  • Pennsylvania, Florida and California had the highest numbers of overdose deaths overall.
  • Combined, opioids account for nearly 70% of overdose deaths.

Overdose deaths in America 2019-2020
State# of overdose deaths in 2019# of overdose deaths in 2020% change in overdose deaths 2019-2020Additional overdose deaths 
Louisiana1185181653.2%631
Kentucky1300193949.2%639
West Virginia811120849.0%397
Colorado1038147842.4%440
South Carolina1107156841.6%461
Tennessee2033286540.9%832
Florida5251739440.8%2143
Wyoming699639.1%27
Mississippi33546538.8%130
Virginia1451201338.7%562
Maine33446238.3%128
Arkansas35448637.3%132
Arizona1899258035.9%681
California6091825635.5%2165
Nebraska14920034.2%51

