Famous New York Steakhouse Coming to Boca Raton

Manhattan’s Gallagher’s steakhouse is coming to Boca Raton.

Owner Dean Poll owns a condo in Boca Raton and is familiar with the South Florida market. Photo sourced from Gallagher’s Steakhouse.

According to an article from The Palm Beach Post, it will be the only company-owned location outside of their original midtown Manhattan spot. It also has a franchise site in Las Vegas.

The new location of the 93-year-old restaurant is at 2006 N.W. Executive Circle.

Talking with the Palm Beach Post, owner Dean Polls said that he owned a condo in the city and found himself familiar with the market in South Florida. Paying $16.25 million for the two- acre parcel, he was convinced by the area’s growth to open the restaurant.

“There’s a market in Florida. I’m not oblivious to the fact that Palm Beach County is exploding,” Poll said in the article.

“Diners familiar with Gallaghers in Manhattan can expect the same USDA prime dry-aged beef, grilled over the restaurant’s signature hickory coals.” The Palm Beach Post’s Alexandra Clough wrote in her article.

Another element customers can look forward to seeing from the original location is the meat locker where the restaurant showcases its aged meats. It is also a popular picture setting for customers who post it on social media using #GallaghersMeatLocker. While it will have the same atmosphere as the New York location, it will also include outdoor seating to be able to enjoy Florida’s warmer temperatures.

Guests poses with the famous #GallaghersMeatLocker. Photo sourced from Gallagher’s Steakhouse.

The original New York location was shut down last year during the peak of the pandemic. However, it was able to reopen in September after state regulations were changed.

As of right now, an opening date has not been set.