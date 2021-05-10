Desmond Howard to be Keynote Speaker at YMCA event

Desmond Howard.

The YMCA of South Palm Beach County’s 19th Annual Inspiration Breakfast will take place on May 19 and expects to have Desmond Howard, a “former Heisman Trophy winner, Super Bowl champion, college football analyst and on-air personality for ESPN shows” as their keynote speaker, as reported by The Sun Sentinel.

The event will take place at the Peter Blum Family YMCA and is their biggest fundraiser of the year. All funds raised will benefit the YMCA’s financial assistance and youth development programs.

“Overcoming a year like 2020, the YMCA of South Palm Beach County can’t express their gratitude enough to our local community members who continue to show their support for the Y’s life-changing programs year after year,” said President and CEO of the YMCA of South Palm Beach County, Jason Hagensick, to The Sun Sentinel. “We are extremely honored to have one of our South Florida neighbors and Heisman Trophy winner, Desmond Howard, share his story of perseverance to inspire our audience.”

There are sponsorship opportunities and Community Partner tables available starting at $2,500 up to $15,000 with VIP tickets available in some.

The link to attend this year’s Inspiration Breakfast can be found here: ymcaspbc.org/programs/events/inspiration-breakfast or you contact Kimberley Trombly-Burmeister at 561-300-3238 or [email protected]. There are virtual options for those who cannot attend the outdoor event.