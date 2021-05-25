Delray: Underserved Kids Get Science Classes

Achievement Centers for Children & Families After School Students listen in as Mr. Evan (Evan Orellana) teaches the first lesson of the program about the Diversity of Reptiles

Sandoway Discovery Center provides a Nature Series Outreach Program for Achievement Centers for Children & Families After School Program

Boca Raton, FL – Sandoway Discovery Center is providing a Nature Series Outreach Program for Achievement Centers for Children & Families After School Program. The purpose of this program is to provide under-resourced students exposure to the world of nature and science. In addition, every attending student will receive an educational book that coincides with the lesson.

The Nature Series Outreach Program consists of a series of eight outreach classes centered around different science topics. Classes include: Diversity of Reptiles, Sea Turtles, Ecology (life cycles), Sharks, Birds/Flight, Electricity, Water Science and Ocean Conservation where the students will create an “upcycled” craft and learn how they can make a difference every day to protect the environment.

“Achievement Centers for Children & Families is excited to be partnering with Sandoway Discovery Center for this program,” says Chief Operating Officer Michael Gulley, “they’ve already had their first class and learned so much, they can’t wait for the next classes and to learn more about animals and our environment,” he continued.

Sandoway Discovery Center will be providing these classes to Achievement Centers for Children & Families, and many other nonprofits in the area, through the end of the school year.

“We are excited to bring environmental education to the students of the Achievement Center and are grateful to The Jim Moran Foundation for the support and confidence they have placed in our education programs. We hope our Nature Series Program will inspire the students to become stewards of the environment,” Executive Director, Danica Sanborn.

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, Out of School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves hundreds of local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org

About Sandoway Discovery Center

Since 1998, Sandoway has offered a vibrant gateway to South Florida’s fragile marine life and fresh water environments for children, families, regional, national and international visitors. Recognizing the limited access to and deep need for Palm Beach County’s children to understand crucial S.T.E.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) concepts, and be able to relate them in a meaningful way to the natural world around them, we developed our hands-on, activity-based programs in environmental education for grades K-12. Our environmental education programs are compatible with Next Generation Sunshine State Science Standards, and Palm Beach County Schools have approved our Junior Naturalist Program curriculum. We are focusing where our hands-on educational support is needed most, on Palm Beach County’s Title One Schools, programs that serve children who are at risk of academic failure, and those from low socio-economic and minority populations.