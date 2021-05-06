Delray Beach Market is officially open

The anticipated Delray Beach Market officially opened on April 23. As reported by Boca Magazine, the market has the largest food hall in Florida and covers around 150,00 square feet. The market also has more than 25 stalls and plenty of vendors.

Image courtesy of Boca Magazine

Some of the vendors include Big T’s, Bona Bona, Cellar & Pantry, Circus Eats, Delray Craft, Guaco Go, Incredibowl, Joyful Blooms, Lovelee Bakeshop, Nomad Suft Club, Professor Pops, Tiffin Box, Tanuki And Tekka Bar, The Modern Rose and more.

The market will feature Boca Magazine’s 5th Annual Mixology on May 7. The event will feature various different world-class spirits and fare from the market’s multiple vendors. The Delray Beach Market is located at 35 SE 3rd Ave., Delray Beach.