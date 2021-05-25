Clive Daniel Home Brings New Home Furnishings and Design Services to Sarasota

Luxury firm returns to CEO’s hometown with launch of its third location

Boca Raton, FL – Clive Daniel Home, Southwest Florida’s premier destination for luxury home furnishings and custom residential and commercial interior design services, broke ground on its Sarasota showroom. Located within Fruitville Commons, the mixed-use development at I-75 and Fruitville Road, the 65,000 square-foot showroom (3055 Fruitville Commons Boulevard, Sarasota, Fla.) will offer a mix of contemporary, traditional and casual designs.

“Launching this new location in Sarasota is very much so a homecoming for us,” said Daniel Lubner, President and CEO of Clive Daniel Home. “I started my career here and it’s been my goal to move back.”

The new location is expected to open in early 2022. MHK Architecture and Planning will lead the building design and Stevens Construction will serve as the general contractor.

“There’s a strong market for luxury furnishings and interior design in Sarasota, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect with the number of people moving to this region,” said Lubner. “We spent several years searching for the right location to build the showroom, which will rest between Sarasota’s waterfront and Lakewood Ranch.”

Clive Daniel Home’s Sarasota team is being assembled now. Lubner expects to hire more than 20 designers, in addition to more than 35 positions in management and administrative support, recruited largely from the Sarasota area.

“The Sarasota showroom will be a central destination for residential design,” said Lubner. “From rugs to cabinetry to window treatments, it’s a whole-home concept with designers available to guide a customer through the process and bring their vision to life.”

The company has already been introduced to the region through multiple model home interior designs for Stock Signature Home. The designs can be experienced at The Lake Club in Lakewood Ranch.

Clive Daniel Home is the culmination of decades of experience in luxury furniture and interior design earned between the father-son duo, Clive and Daniel. Lubner began his career at Sarasota’s Robb & Stucky, LLC, quickly building a wealth of experience in interior design before moving on to Naples to launch Clive Daniel Home in 2011. The company expanded in 2016 with the addition of the Boca Raton store.

In addition to residential design services, Clive Daniel Home works with hospitality clients to create innovative, beautiful spaces for some of the world’s best known hotel destinations.

For more information, visit the Clive Daniel Home website at www.clivedaniel.com.

About Clive Daniel Home

Founded in 2011 by father-son duo Clive and Daniel Lubner, Clive Daniel Home is Southwest Florida’s premier destination for luxury home furnishings and custom residential and commercial interior design services. Since its inception, the brand has won more than 400 awards for design excellence, including Best New Showroom in the USA. With an 85,000 square-foot flagship in Naples, a 70,000 square-foot showroom in Boca Raton, and a 65,000 square-foot showroom in development in Sarasota, Clive Daniel Home offers an unparalleled mix of contemporary, traditional and casual designs.