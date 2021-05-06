Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Earns Three Top Honors for Transparent Financial Reports

Chamber Member Update

Clerk’s In-Depth Reports Show Where Palm Beach County Tax Dollars Go

WEST PALM BEACH – North America’s leading association for government finance experts has awarded the Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller its highest honors for providing Palm Beach County residents with clear information about their tax dollars.

For the eighth consecutive year, the Clerk’s office has earned the “Triple Crown” of awards from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). The three awards are given to government organizations who meet the GFOA’s highest standards for excellence in financial reporting and public transparency.

Each year, the Clerk’s office releases three in-depth financial reports outlining how taxpayer dollars are managed, invested and spent. The reports include:

“Our financial reports help ensure that the residents and taxpayers of Palm Beach County can easily track how their tax dollars are used to pay for County services,” said Joseph Abruzzo, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller for Palm Beach County. “These three awards demonstrate our office’s commitment to providing the highest level of transparency for the public we serve.”

The Clerk’s office is one of a small group of government agencies to receive all three of the GFOA’s top honors.

The Clerk’s office earned the association’s “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” for the Fiscal Year 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report; the “Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting” award for the Fiscal Year 2019 Checks & Balance guide; and the “Distinguished Budget Presentation Award” for the Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Budget Report.

All of the Clerk’s financial reports can be viewed, downloaded and shared on the Clerk’s website at mypalmbeachclerk.com/countyfinances.

The GFOA is an independent professional association, whose best practice guidelines are considered the gold standard in public finance. Founded in 1906, the association represents more than 20,000 government and public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada.