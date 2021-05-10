City Offers Virtual Programs to Prepare Community for Hurricane Season

Boca Raton, FL – In advance of the Atlantic hurricane season, which begins on June 1, the City of Boynton Beach will be offering two free informational virtual programs to help the community prepare.

Virtual Hurricane Preparedness Info Session

Thursday, May 20 (12 pm – 1 pm)

Registration Link: PrepareBoynton.com

Topics: General Information | Information on Local Shelters | Generator Safety | Home and Property Preparation Tips | ADA Services

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask panelists questions during the live session. Questions may also be submitted in advance by emailing [email protected].

Boynton Beach City Library‘s Weather and Hurricane Preparedness Webinar

Tuesday, June 8 (6 pm – 7 pm)

Registration Link: PrepareBoynton.com

Topics: Weather Preparedness | Hurricane Awareness

Featuring a representative from the National Weather Service’s Miami/South Florida Forecast Office

Both programs will be recorded and made available on the City’s You Tube page upon completion.

IN PERSON EVENT

The City will also be participating in the Boynton Beach Mall’s annual (in-person) Hurricane Expo on Saturday, May 22 (12:00 pm to 3 pm).

An ASL interpreter will be provided at all three programs. For more information, visit PrepareBoynton.com, call 561-742-6010 or e-mail [email protected].