City Offers Free Tire Disposal During Tire Amnesty Week

May 31 – June 4

Boca Raton, FL — Tire Amnesty Week will be held Monday, May 31 through Friday, June 4, 2021. The City of Boynton Beach Solid Waste Division will pick up unwanted tires on residents’ regularly scheduled bulk trash day for FREE.

Residents may place up to eight used tires (with or without rims) at the curb for pick up after 6:00 pm the day before pickup or by 6:00 am on the pickup day. Tires must be placed at the edge of the road, separated from vegetation, at least three feet from garbage cans and any other fixtures, such as telephone poles, mailboxes, etc.

“Tire Amnesty Week has been tremendously popular because it not only offers residents a convenient way to dispose of tires, it also enables the City to recycle tires rather than dispose of them in a landfill, which would pose both environmental and health concerns,” according to Gary Dunmyer, the City’s Interim Director of Public Works Department. “I hope residents will continue to take advantage of this free program as they have in years past.”

Tires cannot be accepted from businesses, and no tractor or commercial tires are not permitted.

For further information, contact the Public Works Department at 561-742-6200 or [email protected].