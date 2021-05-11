City Hall Accepting Clothing Donations to Support Economic Development for Local Adults with Disabilities

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boynton Beach and the non-profit organization Azul for Better Living are holding a clothing drive through May 24. Drop off cleaned and bagged clothing at City Hall (100 E. Ocean Ave.), Monday – Friday 8 am- 5 pm, and help make a difference supporting economic development for local adults with disabilities.

Items wanted for donation:

• Gently used or new garments

• Clothes that may stains or imperfections

• Male/Female pieces, all sizes and styles

• Preference for natural fibers like cotton, linen, silk, denim and wool

• Name brand pieces are highly appreciated

“We are proud to support Azul for the Better Living and the special needs community,” Debbie Majors, ADA Coordinator for the City of Boynton Beach said. “These creative designers can take the ordinary, and through their artistic talents, make it extraordinary!”

Those wishing to receive a donation certificate for accounting purposes should leave contact information with their donations.

For more information, contact Azul for Better Living at 954-600-5330 or email [email protected]