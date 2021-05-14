Published On: Fri, May 14th, 2021

Business Highlight, with Lindy Harvey, Executive Director for Spirit of Giving, May 14th

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evA6GVvViWo

Today Pedro Heizer talk with Lindy Harvey, Executive Director for Spirit of Giving.

Stay tuned, every Friday, Pedro chats with a local about their job, and highlights their organization in this business show that he shares with the city and all other amazing local businesses.

Follow the main news of the day at www.bocaratontribune.com/ ⠀

Enjoy the week. Save and share our shows! ⠀

#show #bocaraton #tv #brttv #tribune #news #youtube #facebook #igtv #streamyard #ideas #tips #home #business #films #bocaratontribune #florida #living #positive #timeout #sports

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It