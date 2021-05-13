Boynton Beach Mall Celebrates Class of 2021 Through #ScholarSpree Sweepstakes

Chamber Member Update

Boynton Beach Mall honors the Class of 2021 and their accomplishments with a shopping spree contest

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (MAY 10, 2021) – As many Boynton Beach students prepare to take their next steps after graduation, Boynton Beach Mall is proud to honor local graduates through the #ScholarSpree sweepstakes.

To honor the Class of 2021, Boynton Beach Mall’s parent company, Washington Prime Group, will host a national contest called #ScholarSpree. Washington Prime Group is giving away $10,000 to 13 lucky winners who will have the chance to win prizes ranging from $500 to $3,000 to spend at any WPG town center nationwide. The prize money is intended to help graduates prepare for their next steps after graduation.

High school and college graduates from the class of 2021 are encouraged to enter the contest by entering their name and email on the #ScholarSpree landing page and selecting Boynton Beach Mall. Graduates may receive bonus entries through different actions on social media, like tagging friends in #ScholarSpree posts or following Boynton Beach Mall’s social media accounts. The #ScholarSpree contest will run from May 10 until June 7. Winners will be notified and announced June 9.

“The Class of 2021 has had a challenging year, and we are so proud of the ways they have shown resilience and fostered connections with each other through it all,” said Edward Boylan, General Manager, Boynton Beach Mall. “We’re proud to show our local 2021 graduates some love and appreciation through #ScholarSpree, as one of many ways that Boynton Beach Mall continues to show our support for the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

For more information about Boynton Beach Mall and #ScholarSpree, please follow Boynton Beach Mall on Instagram @shopboyntonmall and on Facebook @Boynton Beach Mall.

About Boynton Beach Mall

Boynton Beach Mall is Boynton Beach’s premier shopping destination. The 1,101,994 SF town center is home to more than 135 popular retail, dining and entertainment options including Cinemark 14 Theater, Express, H&M, Macy’s Backstage, Rack Room Shoes, Victoria’s Secret and YouFit Health Clubs. Located at 801 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, FL 33426, Boynton Beach Mall is open seven days a week; Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday noon – 6 p.m. For more information, please call (561) 736-7900 or visit boyntonbeachmall.com. Like us on Facebook @BoyntonBeachMall and follow us on Twitter @BoyntonMall and Instagram @shopboyntonmall.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ali Gold

Marketing Director

561-736-7902

[email protected]