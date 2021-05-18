Boca Raton synagogue offers mental health support

The senior rabbi of B’nai Torah Congregation, David Steinhart, says that the pandemic has greatly affected his congregation. As reported by WPTV News, senior rabbi Steinhart is working with Michele Scher to help those who are struggling.

“The greatest challenge people were facing wasn’t the challenge of physical health, but it was the challenge of mental health because of the pain loneliness can cause,” says rabbi Steinhart.

Michele Scher is a licensed social worker who has worked in the congregation for the last four years. Scher’s role has recently expanded especially after revealing that five congregation members have been impacted by suicide in the last year.

“The pandemic has really exacerbated the mental health needs of everyone,” Scher says. “To be able to bring me on to assist was really wonderful.”

The congregation recently started support groups to help those in need. The support groups are geared to those struggling with their mental health, especially during the pandemic. Senior rabbi Steinhart also wants people to know that it’s fine and ok to look for help beyond spiritual council.