BOCA RATON PUBLIC LIBRARY LAUNCHES SUMMER READING INITIATIVE, “TAILS AND TALES” JUNE 1–AUGUST 31, 2021

Chamber Member Update

BOCA RATON, FL (May 10, 2021) – The Boca Raton Public Library is launching its annual Summer Reading program with the theme, “Tails and Tales,” on June 1. Generously supported by Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library, this year’s animal-themed program will inspire all ages to roar into reading.

Summer Reading enrollment begins on June 1 for kids, ’tweens, teens, and adults through the Beanstack mobile app or online:

Babies and preschoolers can earn prizes at 6, 12, and 15 hours of reading with a parent or caregiver.

Children in elementary school will receive a free Badge Book when they sign up, which they can use to follow along with the Beanstack app as they read and do fun activities to earn virtual tickets. Tickets enable them to enter drawings at the end of summer for the chance to win passes to Palm Beach Zoo or Animal EDventure Park!

’Tweens and teens in Grades 6–12 can log the minutes they read online for the chance to win a wireless karaoke microphone or a portable speaker at the end of summer.

Adults are eligible for an end-of-summer drawing for book lovers’ gift sets when they log the books they read online.

Everyone who signs up for Summer Reading on Beanstack receives a “Tails and Tales” tote!

“Our Summer Reading program offers all ages some fun prize incentives to encourage them to read throughout the summer,” notes Amanda Liebl, Events & Community Engagement Coordinator. “This year, more than any other, our youth have fought hard to make academic gains while in a pandemic. Our goal is for children and teens to keep reading during the break as a proven way to stop the ‘summer slide’ when those academic gains made during the school year are lost during the summer. Our experienced library team is here to help by providing reading recommendations for students at all reading levels, from preschool through high school.”

There are several ways to enroll in this free program. Install the Beanstack mobile app through Google Play or the Apple Store and look for “Boca Raton Public Library.” Participants can also sign up through the banner at bocalibrary.org or visit the Spanish River or Downtown Library location. Our friendly team members are always happy to assist, and a library card is not required to participate.

The Boca Raton Public Library provides outstanding library services, resources, and programs that meet the educational, recreational, cultural, and informational needs of library users in its two locations.

400 NW 2nd Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33432 www.bocalibrary.org

1501 NW Spanish River Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 www.bocalibrary.org

Contact: Oyuki Poletz, Program Services Librarian, (561) 544-8598, [email protected]