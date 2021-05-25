Boca Raton Public Library Launches More User-Friendly Online Catalog With Bibliocore

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Public Library joins other leading library systems across the country to implement an innovative new catalog search layer on its website. The Library’s interactive BiblioCore software will allow patrons to:

• Experience intuitive, plain-language searching that delivers precise results

• See all format options in a single record: book, large print, audio, digital, CD, and DVD • Filter by format, age, popularity, availability, location, reading level, language and more • Discover reading and viewing recommendations on the catalog homepage

• Share their love of reading with reviews and ratings

• Create reading lists, virtual bookshelves, and more … like Goodreads for the Library! “Library buildings have always been spaces where people connect with ideas and each other,” notes Joleen

Wielkie, Technology and Digital Services Librarian. “We are so excited to bring that same sense of community engagement and collaboration online with our new catalog!”

Library patrons can find a link to the new catalog on the library website, www.bocalibrary.org. Boca Raton Public Library cardholders can set up an account in seconds to easily find their next great title to read, listen to, or watch!

