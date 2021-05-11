Boca Raton man is injured in shooting on I-95

One Boca Raton man was injured in a shooting on Interstate 95 on May 3. According to WPTV News, Florida Highway Patrol states that the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. The incident was on the southbound lanes of the highway, north of the Yamato Road exit.

Highway Patrol states that the victim was shot four times in his 2002 Volvo station wagon. The victim was struck by one of the bullets and transported to Delray Beach Medical Center.

Police and officials are now looking for the shooter. The shooter is described as driving a white four-door Honda with an unknown tag number.

Florida Highway Patrol asks that anyone in the area who has information on the shooting contact *FHP *347 or Crime Stoppers with reference case number FHPL21OFF027792.