Boca Raton Lifts Mask Mandate

Today, the City of Boca Raton confirmed that they would follow Palm Beach County and lift the mask mandate after Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order suspending all local coronavirus mandates.

DeSantis announced his intention to suspend all local emergency orders related to the pandemic. Today, the Palm Beach County commissioners met to discuss the executive order and decided to lift the mandate.

“We are going to follow the governor’s order and CDC guidelines,” said Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker. “The governor’s order has usurped our countywide mandate.”

While the mask mandate is no longer in effect, citizens must continue to wear face masks in government and county buildings. The face mask policy remains in effect for Palm Beach County schools. However, individual businesses can make their own rules and still require customers to wear masks.

District four representative Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth added that while the mandates are lifted, people should still practice safety measures.

“Just because it’s not mandatory doesn’t mean you should throw your mask away,” said Weinroth. “People should feel that if they need a mask, if they have a cold, or if they’re going to be in a situation where they’re gonna be with people in tight quarters, they should continue to wear a mask.”

Some cities in Palm Beach County may choose to follow the previous mandate. The City of Boca Raton has been following Palm Beach County and their coronavirus mandates since the beginning of the pandemic. The communications and marketing manager for the City of Boca Raton clarified what the city would do.

“The city has been following the county mask mandate,” said Anne Marie Connolly, manager. “Now that [the mandate] has been lifted, that will apply in Boca Raton.

While the mandate may be lifted, the Center for Disease Control recommends staying six feet apart from others and washing your hands frequently to prevent the spread of coronavirus.