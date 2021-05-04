Boca Raton Airport Authority Provides Boca Helping Hands With 1,226 Pounds Of Supplies

Boca Raton, FL – On April 28, 2021, the staff from the Boca Raton Airport Authority and airport tenants volunteered with Boca Helping Hands and donated 1,226 pounds of supplies. Staff members and tenants also volunteered their time by packing groceries for distribution to Boca Helping Hands clients.

Boca Helping Hands is a community-based 501(c) (3) organization whose mission is to provide food, medical, and financial assistance to meet basic human needs, as well as education, job training, and guidance to create self-sufficiency.

Boca Raton Airport Authority management and airport tenants, including Atlantic Aviation, Boomers, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, Privaira, and Signature Flight Support, volunteered with Boca Helping Hands. Volunteers worked together to pack groceries for distribution and checked food stored in the fridge. The effort also included a canned food drive hosted by Boca Raton Airport Authority and the airport tenants. A special thank you goes to Reliable Jet Maintenance, who went above and beyond by donating three pallets filled with non-perishables.

“We always enjoy partnering with Boca Helping Hands in giving back to our local community. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with our tenants and local residents to volunteer our time and host a canned food drive in support of such a vital community organization,” said Boca Raton Airport Authority Executive Director Clara Bennett.

Boca Helping Hands is always looking for volunteers and is currently accepting monetary and food donations to replenish their pantry. Anyone who would like to help can find additional information on their website https://www.bocahelpinghands.org/.

About the Boca Raton Airport and the Airport Authority:

The Boca Raton Airport is a general aviation transport facility, publicly owned by the State of Florida. The Airport serves the corporate, recreational and flight training needs of the community, averaging over 70,000 operations annually. The Airport is governed by the Boca Raton Airport Authority; a seven-member board.