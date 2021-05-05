Barking and Brunching for Tri County

Recently, pet owners and their dogs gathered at The Addison for the inaugural Bark and Brunch to raise proceeds for the Tri County Animal Rescue Medical Fund that provides vet care for owners experiencing financial difficulty.

The first annual Bark and Brunch kicked off Mother’s day week honoring dog moms. Guests enjoyed a Mom and Pups photo station, a bloody mary and bellini bar and dog treats. The event also had a silent auction and a Mother’s day gift boutique.

The proceeds from this year’s event will go to the “Together Fur-ever” medical fund. The fund provides vet care, surgeries, dental work and other services for families that are facing financial hardship.

“Especially during COVID, people have had to choose between putting food on the table or providing medical care for their pet,” said Tri County Animal Rescue Board Chair Sharon DiPietro. “In 2020, we were able to provide free emergency care for over 1,000 families and their pets.”

Guests brought their furry friends from all different adopting locations. Some dogs at the event were adopted at Tri County.

“I rescued my dog from Tri County when she was eight weeks old,” said Constance Scott, Bark and Brunch sponsor. “She was very sick and needed medical care and Tri County cared for her and I took her home two weeks later. She is now six years old and in great health.”

Tri County Animal Rescue is located in Boca Raton and is a 100% no-kill, meaning every animal will find a forever home. The shelter rescues neglected animals from Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties each year. Since its opening, Tri County has saved over 68,000 animals from being euthanized.

“We are so proud to be a no-kill shelter,” said Suzi Goldsmith, executive director. “Pets are family members and we want every pet to find their family.”

The First Annual Bark and Brunch was a highlight for mothers and their pooches and guests can look forward to next year’s event. For more information about Tri County Animal Rescue Center and the medical care provided, visit tricountyanimalrescue.com.