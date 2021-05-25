Antisemitic Incidents Increase 40 Percent Within the Last Year

According to WPTV, South Florida’s Jewish community is investing in security as antisemitic incidents rise.

The Anti-Defamation League, also known as ADL, stated that Florida contained the fourth highest number of antisemitic incidents in the country. In 2019, there were 91 total incidents. In 2020, there were 127 in Florida.

President and CEO at Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County Michael Hoffman explains how $700,000 were spent solely for security purposes. Photo sourced from WPTV.

“Now, Jewish institutions and synagogues are making upgrades and spending a significant amount of money on security,” WPTV’s Ryan Hughes said in his article.

According to Michael Hoffman, president and CEO at Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, about $700,000 of federal funding were used for security purposes such as panic buttons and outdoor cameras.

Rabbi Andrew Rosenkranz spoke with WPTV about a recent vandalism that occurred in Wellington near his synagogue, Temple Beth Torah.

Rabbi Andrew Rosenkranz explains how incidents continue to occur including a vandalism incident that happened right near his synagogue, Temple Beth Torah. Photo sourced from WPTV.

Drawn onto the windows of empty restaurants were swastikas.

“When you see a symbol like that, and you’re a member of a community that it’s directed towards, you know there are people out there who hate you,” Rosenkranz said to WPTV.

According to a Pew Research Center report recently released, there has not only been an increase in antisemitic incidents, but there has also been an increase in Jewish Americans feeling unsafe. Within the last 5 years, the amount has increased to more than half.

To view where most incidents are occuring in South Florida, you can visit ADL’s H.E.A.T. (Hate, Extremism, Antisemitism, Terrorism) Map.