Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to Host Brain Health Awareness Webinar for Florida Veterans on June 1

Free Webinar for Veterans and Their Families Will Provide Information About Brain Health, Memory Screening and Veterans Benefits

Boca Raton, FL —The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is holding a free webinar for Florida veterans and their families on Tuesday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. to provide them with information about brain health, memory screenings and veterans benefits. Individuals can register for the free “Brain Health Awareness for Veterans” webinar at www.alzfdn.org/veterans.

Veterans may be at a higher risk for dementia based on their military experiences. A traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or being a prisoner of war can all increase the chances of developing dementia, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The risk of dementia also increases as we age. One in seven veterans ages 45 and over report experiencing memory problems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Teaching veterans and their families about the warning signs of dementia, early detection, steps to reduce their risk and programs available to them is a valuable service to help those who served our country,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “We invite veterans and their family members to take part in this free webinar on June 1.”

Topics and presenters at the webinar include:

The Importance of Brain Health & Early Detection of Alzheimer’s Disease

Jennifer Reeder, LCSW

Director of Educational and Social Services, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America

Facts & Figures of Veterans & Alzheimer’s & the Importance of Memory Screening

Donna de Levante Raphael

Director of National Memory Screening, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America

Services & Support for Florida Veterans

Charnette Munroe, PhD

Dementia Committee Chair, VA Sunshine Healthcare Network, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Participants will be able to ask questions during the webinar.

Register for the free “Brain Health Awareness for Veterans” webinar on June 1 by visiting www.alzfdn.org/veterans. Individuals who have questions or would like more information about brain health, memory screenings, dementia-related illnesses or caregiving can contact the AFA Helpline seven days a week by calling 866-232-8484 or visiting www.alzfdn.org.

About Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA):

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide, and fund research for better treatment and a cure. Its services include a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) staffed by licensed social workers, the National Memory Screening Program, educational conferences and materials, and “AFA Partners in Care” dementia care training for healthcare professionals. For more information about AFA, call 866-232-8484, visit www.alzfdn.org, follow us on Twitter, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn. AFA has earned Charity Navigator’s top 4-star rating for six consecutive years.