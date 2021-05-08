8 Summer Upgrades That Are Practical Yet Aesthetically Pleasing

Summer is coming, whether you love it as it is the time to getaway to another city, vacation breaks, bright sun, or you hate it because of the heat, you can maximize this season by doing upgrades to your home.

It is time to beautify your home, maybe add something aesthetically pleasing yet useful at the same time. It is practical yet artistic. What are the best updates for your home? Here are the summer upgrades for a beautiful living space.

A New Mattress

Summer can be excruciatingly hot and we need to maximize every possible comfort that we can have. Make sure you know the best beds so you would know what’s most practical and comfortable for you.

A mattress can affect the disposition of your day, an uncomfortable sleep can make you irritable or groggy. You can also have backaches if your mattress is too soft. Lastly, bed bugs can be more active during the heat. They might be invisible but can pester you the most if your mattress is old and they might be secretly living underneath it.

Bed Sheets and Pillow Cases

Check your bed sheets and pillow cases if it is up to par with the aesthetic standards of today. Is it too printed? Is it too hot for the summer?

Pair up printed and plain sheets, it will be better if you purchase a plain and printed sheet from the same color palette. It will give the impression that you improved its aesthetic by being experimental and coordinated at the same time. Linen is also good for summer time, white and pale colors will give a softer touch to your bed and living spaces.

Put Up Some Urban Garden

One of the best trends when it comes to living spaces is urban gardening, this is good especially for those with minimal space. Plants are something that individuals subconsciously desire. It can remove stress, uplift the mood, and give us fresh air whether we put our plants inside our house or in the backyard.

You can get plants that are low maintenance such as succulents, big shrubs, vegetables, or herbs. When you opt to plant herbs and plants, this will keep your ingredients fresh as compared to buying in the market.

Rain Shower Heads

We surely love the summer heat but at the same time we miss the cozy rain sometimes. Rain shower heads are luxurious and look great for our home as well. Rain will be out for the next few months so better install this shower head. Some rain shower heads are directly from the ceiling, a lot of celebrities install it as it gives a minimalistic and classy vibe. The one with a visible shower head looks sophisticated as well.

Check The Walls

The walls can look dirty or too dark, which will not be good for the summer season. Time to redo your walls by repainting or buying a new wallpaper. White will be good for summer as darker colors absorb more colors.

You can pair it with other colors for more character. You can opt for a wallpaper as well. Buy something that has minimal design, it is too risky to buy a more louder wallpaper especially if your other interior items are already eye-catching themselves.

Opt For More Spacious Rooms

A more zen and minimalistic design is today’s trend. It looks clean and can help declutter the mind. It promotes peace and lesser anxiety for you as a homeowner. However, for summer, a room full of items can be suffocating and you need the air to breathe as it is hot. Stuffy room tends to invite more heat and extra space means extra air and coolness.

Take Some Time To Clean Your House

A dirty house can also be adding to the heat of the summer, making it uncomfortable for you. Looking at the mess is stressful and might make the house have less air. This goes hand in hand with minimalist house designs for summer. A cleaner space will also aid your summer house to have a minimalist and summer friendly design.

Put Fruits In A Bowl

Fruits can be the main theme of popular paintings from different still lifes. Why is that? Not only does it depict the everyday life of a painter, it can also be good for paintings as it is rich in color. Apples are deep red, oranges are bright orange, grapes can be dark violet. It adds great depth of color to your house design.

Not only this will help you make your house aesthetically pleasing, this will also encourage you to eat more fruits this summer. Fruits can be hydrating when water is not enough. Fruits are also abundant during summertime.

Conclusion

Summer is the season of lighter and bright colors. Do not neglect the need for its redecoration as the house design can be the reason why the summer season for you is too hot. Some designs are not only attractive, it can be useful for your comfort even if they seem like a superficial part of the house. They can contribute to the coolness of your home during the hottest part of the year.