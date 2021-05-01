1.4 Million in Grants to PB Co. Children’s Charities

YMCA South PBC

Local Children’s Charities Awarded $1.4 Million in Grants by

Boca West Children’s Foundation

Foundation reports record year of fundraising with more than $500,000

in latest round of grants awarded last week

Boca Raton, FL — A record-breaking $1.4 million was granted to local children’s charities during the 2020-2021 fiscal year by Boca West Children’s Foundation, with $500,000 awarded last week in the latest round of grants.

The Foundation established new fundraising initiatives to support its partner charities during the pandemic, resulting in a record fiscal year for the 11-year-old non-profit organization. New initiatives included the “Partnership,” which raised $280,000 for 11 local charities, and the “Bike for Tikes” initiative which provided hundreds of bikes to local kids for the holidays. The Foundation also held its annual raffle program and a socially distanced golf challenge.

The funds granted help local children and their families with food, medical care, education, counseling, aftercare, college preparedness, college scholarships, computers, school supplies, diapers, music camp, sleep away camp, beds on which to sleep, and safe homes for displaced kids.

“The pandemic presented such a challenge to our charity partners as well as to the families they serve. The Foundation’s supporters rallied to support these charities resulting in our best year ever in terms of fundraising,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director and COO for the Boca West Children’s Foundation. “We have exciting plans for the year ahead, including a partnership with the Palm Beach Marathon, ‘Walk the Walk” on December 11, and our annual Golf Challenge on November 1.”

The most recent round of grants were awarded to: Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center, American Association of Caregiving Youth, Best Foot Forward Foundation, Boca Helping Hands, Bound For College, Boys & Girls Clubs All Stars, Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, Caridad Center, Eda & Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation, Inc., Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, Faulk Center for Counseling, the Fuller Center, HomeSafe, JAFCO – Jewish Adoption & Foster Care Options, JAFCO – Children’s Ability Center, Place of Hope – The Leighan, and David Rinker Campus, Roots & Wings, Rotary Club of Boca Raton, SOS Children’s Village – Florida, Spirit of Giving, Sweet Dream Makers, Take Stock in Children Palm Beach County, Unicorn Children’s Foundation, YMCA of South Palm Beach County, YMCA of the Palm Beaches, and the Youth Activity Center.

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $13.1 million for specific programs of more than 30 charities.

For more information, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org, call 561-488-6980 or email [email protected].

