United Way’s Women United Empowers the Next Generation Through Literacy

500 Books Donated to Farmworker Coordinating Council

Boca Raton, FL – United Way of Palm Beach County’s Women United is a group of 450 local female leaders dedicated to empowering the next generation of youth in Palm Beach County with the skills and tools needed for success. Most recently, Women United rallied their members to promote literacy among underserved youth in our community.

Each spring, Women United traditionally hosts a literacy event with one of United Way’s partner nonprofits in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday to encourage the love of reading in kids in kindergarten through third grade. Due to the pandemic, they pivoted this annual event into a book drive in partnership with Farmworker Coordinating Council of Palm Beach County (FWCC) to give their students access to new books.

After sharing this drive with Women United’s members, more than $500 was raised and over 500 books were donated, including donations from United Way of Palm Beach County partners like the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County, Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County, and Resource Depot.

“The Women United book drive perfectly illustrates the energy and impact that can happen when local female leaders work together to make a difference and empower the next generation of young people,” shared Laurie George, President & CEO, United Way of Palm Beach County.

FWCC plans to distribute the books to the youth in their programs.

“These books will complement the Farmworker Coordinating Council’s food distribution and educational efforts to help us nourish our students’ bodies and minds. We are grateful for the partnership and support of United Way of Palm Beach County and Women United,” commented Carlos Perez, Executive Director of Farmworker Coordinating Council.

Women United continues its efforts to share experiences and inspiration with young people across Palm Beach County. On April 24, Women United will host its This Girl Can! Workshop to provide virtual career inspiration and leadership training to local middle school girls. More information on that event can be found here: https://unitedwaypbc.org/event/this-girl-can-career-inspiration-for-young-women/

About United Way of Palm Beach County: For over 90 years, United Way of Palm Beach County has been the local leader dedicated to identifying and addressing critical community issues to improve the lives of our residents. We champion community change by strategically uniting key stakeholders and community leaders and investing in successful, sustainable nonprofits. United Way funds 100 local programs and initiatives that provide lasting solutions and measurable results – from increasing graduation rates and supporting literacy to ensuring financial independence, promoting healthy lifestyles and ending hunger. When you support United Way of Palm Beach County, you are strengthening your community. To learn more call 561.375.6600 or visit www.UnitedWayPBC.org.

About Women United: United Way of Palm Beach County’s Women United was created as a way to engage, empower and educate local women interested in strengthening their community through fundraising, volunteering, networking, and learning opportunities. This is a group of more than 450 accomplished women dedicated to helping United Way of Palm Beach County improve the lives of our community’s neediest residents. Women United’s mission is to build and foster a powerful, passionate network of women who create impactful change in our community through the focused investment of their time, talent and resources. Learn more at UnitedWayPBC.org/WomenUnited

About Farmworker Coordinating Council: Farmworker Coordinating Council is a non-profit organization that was created for the purpose of assisting farm workers to access social and human services, who for a variety of reasons are unable to participate in eligible programs or services. FWCC’s mission is to promote self-sufficiency and improve the quality of life of migrant/seasonal farm workers and other people in need through education, advocacy, and access to services. Learn more about FWCC’s work at www.farmworkercouncil.com.