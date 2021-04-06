Unheard of Prices Popping Up at Dress For Success Pop-Up Sale

Boca Raton, FL — Tons of clothing, gently worn or in near mint condition, are generously donated to Dress for Success Palm Beaches (DFSPB). Not every item, though, meets the criteria as workplace appropriate for the job-seeking clients helped by the organization. It’s that overflow of their donors’ largess, coupled with a windfall from the spate of COVID lockdown closet-cleaning, that’s yielding a spring edition of the nonprofit’s Shop for Success Pop-Up Sale, Thursday, April 15 through Sunday, April 18. The event is being held at the Dress for Success “boutique” location, 2459 South Congress Avenue, 2nd floor.

Some of fashion’s most popular brands – Ann Taylor, Banana Republic, Chico’s, J Crew, Talbot’s and White House/Black Market, to name a few – can be found at astoundingly rock-bottom prices: $15 for coats, jackets and suits; $10 for dresses; and, $5 for skirts, shorts, tops, athleisure wear, scarves and belts. Shoes are $10, with a buy-one-get-one pair free offer. Purses also are $10. As for jewelry, shoppers can pack a small shopping bag with their choices, filling it to the brim for only $20. For those favoring higher-end labels such as Coach, Eileen Fisher, Lafayette 148, Lilly Pulitzer, Michael Kors, and Theory, items are $25. All proceeds benefit DFSPB’s job readiness programs and the services that are informed by its mission to empower women to achieve economic independence.

Enforcing prescribed COVID protocols, DFSPB is scheduling by-appointment only shoppers all four days of the sale. Thursday will be a ticketed affair, $25 per person, exclusively reserved for those who want first dibs on snagging the best-of-the best bargains. There is no charge the remaining three days. Each day, 12 guests will be accommodated for a 75-minute shopping session beginning at 10 a.m., with the final appointment at 5:30 p.m. A 15-minute interval between appointments allows for disinfecting and sanitizing. On Sunday, the public will be able to shop up until the 4:00 p.m. time slot, with the final two periods open only to DFSPB clients, past and present.

To reserve a shopping appointment, go to https://bit.ly/ShopforSuccess2021 For more information visit, https://www.dressforsuccesspb.org/.

About Dress for Success®

Dress for Success is an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has 145 offices in 25 countries. To date, Dress for Success has helped more than 1 million women work toward self-sufficiency. The local affiliate Dress for Success Palm Beaches opened its doors in April, 2010, to serve a community where the poverty rate for women is 20.9%, and in that time has assisted nearly 6,000 women through job readiness courses and its defining wardrobing program.