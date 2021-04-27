Two Miami restaurants open up in Palm Beach County

Two restaurants from Miami make their debut in Boca Raton and West Palm Beach. As announced by Boca Raton Magazine, these two restaurants also have healthy food options.

Carrot Express is a Miami-based restaurant that is now on Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton. It will include vegan, gluten-free and raw menu items.

The restaurant also includes burgers, wraps, açai bowls, juices, desserts and more on its menu. Carrot Express expects to expand its healthy menu options and is located at 10 East Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton

PLANTA has most of its restaurants in Toronto or South Beach. However, it has recently opened up in West Palm Beach. The restaurant has multiple plant-based options on its menu.

The new restaurant is locally sourced and has a variety of food choices. Some menu choices are cauliflower truffle totes, steamed dumplings, ahi watermelon nigiri, red pepper carpaccio and gluten-free pizza. PLANTA is located at 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach.