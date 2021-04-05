Tri-County Animal Rescue Kick Offs This Mother’s Day Week with a Paws Up…Presenting its Inaugural Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch” Sunday, May 2



(from left) Tri-County Animal Rescue “Moms & Pups Bark & Brunch” Honorees Constance Scott, Marta Batmasian, and Andrea Kline. Inaugural event proceeds benefit Tri-County Animal Rescue’s Medical Fund that subsidizes vet care, surgeries and services at TCAR’s onsite clinic for financially challenged pet owners and first responders. Due to Covid-19’s economic impact, the little-known, yet critical community health need is escalating.





Since there are all types of devoted, loving moms, Tri-County Animal Rescue (TCAR) will launch Mother’s Day week by celebrating “paw-loving” moms at its Inaugural Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch,” an elegant, outdoor “fun and fund” raiser on Sunday, May 2 at The Addison in Boca Raton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Addressing a timely growing Covid-impacted community wellness need, “Bark & Brunch” proceeds will be directed toward TCAR’s Medical Fund that subsidizes low-cost, full-service veterinary and animal hospital services at TCAR for pet owners who are financially challenged or experiencing economic setbacks due to Covid-19, as well as first responders.

To support their Boca Raton community’s only animal rescue shelter, “Bark & Brunch” attendees will enjoy an open-air, courtyard plated brunch and festivities for Pup Moms, their fur babies who are invited guests and their families. Plans include live music, free-flowing Bloody Mary and Bellini bars, a delicious doggie buffet, Mom & Pooch photo ops, raffles, Mother’s Day boutique gift shopping, giveaways and pampering swag bags. High-profile Boca Raton Pup Rescue Moms Marta Batmasian, Andrea Kline and Constance Scott will be honored that day who have long advocated for pet rescue and support of TCAR. All will be done in strict adherence to CDC, state and local Covid-19 guidelines.

Another Way to Show “Mom & Pup” Love:Gift Them a Chance-to-Win a “KARMA Luxury Weekend”

ADT is the proud “Pet Protector” Sponsor of the inaugural Moms & Pups Bark & Brunch to benefit Tri-County Animal Rescue’s Medical Fund. Whether pup lovers can attend or not, they can support TCAR and its services by purchasing a Chance-to-win “KARMA Luxury Weekend” ticket that includes three-day use of the all-new KARMA Revero GT electric vehicle with a two-night stay at The Breakers Palm Beach, restaurant dining certificate with total package value of $2,500. Tickets are limited to 100 tickets priced at $100 each.

Proceeds Help Subsidize Low-cost Veterinary Care and Surgeries Available to Assist

Financially Challenged Pet Owners

“Moms & Dogs Bark & Brunch” Host Committee Member Suzanne Klein invites guests to the Beau’s Bellini Bar she has sponsor in her pup’s honor.

“Moms & Dogs Bark & Brunch” Host Committee Member Patti Carpenter can’t wait to dine with her pup Daisy at Moms & Dogs Bark & Brunch.

This ‘Bark & Brunch’ fundraiser that is poised to become an annual way to launch Mother’s Day week to provide low-cost surgeries, x-rays, ultrasounds, dental care, etc. at its state-of-the-art, on-campus clinic to loving pet owners who are experiencing financial difficulties. All provided because TCAR believes that all pets should remain healthy in their homes, not forced to neglect treatable medical and dental issues that can escalate out of control causing unnecessary pain and loss or even surrendered to shelters due to lack of funds.

To date, “Bark & Brunch” sponsors include Marta & Jim Batmasian Family Foundation, ADT, Suzanne Klein, Andrea Kline, Constance Scott, Sharon DiPietro, The Breakers Palm Beach, KARMA Palm Beach, Stanley Steemer Services, Kaye Communications, Duch Floral Designs, Cinnaholic Boca Raton, Minuteman Press/Boca Raton, Cristino Chocolates. Host committee, currently in formation, includes; Peg Anderson, Marta Batmasian, Patricia Carpenter, Naomi Cohn, Sharon DiPietro, Patricia Duch, Ingrid Fulmer, Suzi Goldsmith, Sue Heller, Arlene Herson, Gloria Hosh, Bonnie Kaye, Jon Kaye, Andrea Kline, Karen Marinov, Lise Orr, Linda Petrakis, Suzanne Klein, Constance Scott, Robin Trompeter and Palm Beach County Deputy Mayor Robert Weinroth

As one of the largest regional 100% No-Kill, 501C (3), nonprofit animal shelters, TCAR is dedicated to rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing unwanted pets in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. Since its inception, TCAR, a four-star rated Charity Navigator nonprofit, has saved over 69,000 domestic animals from being euthanized, providing a safe haven until each rescue is given the chance to live the rest of their lives as treasured pets.

“Pawsome” Sponsorships Still Available, But Going Fast

While several sponsorships have been sold to support TCAR’s Medical Fund, such as a “Pup Star” Cover Dog, “Pup Protector”, Bellini Bar Host, Pupolicious Décor Sponsor, Moms & Pooch Pics Station Sponsor and a Red Carpet Sponsor, there are several more “Bark & Brunch” donor opportunities available. These include certain amount of seats based on category and onsite signage: Top Dog/Presenting Sponsor ($7,500), Bloody Mary Bar Host ($3,000), and multiple “Paws Lover” opportunities ($2,000), “For Pups Sake” opportunities ($1,500) and Healing Kennel/Clinic Sponsor ops ($1,000) to dedicate a clinic kennel in donor’s name for one year. All sponsorship levels include an allotted number of event tickets.

“Bark & Brunch” seating and Chance-to-Win tickets are limited. Brunch tickets are $225 each;

KARMA Luxury Weekend Chance-to-Win tickets are $100 each. To purchase event and Chance-to-Win tickets, visit www.tricountyanimalrescue.com or call 561-482-8110. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Jon Kaye, Kaye Communications at [email protected] or 561-392-5166.