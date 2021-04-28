TO KICK-OFF WOMEN BUILD 2021WOMEN BUILDERS UNITE AT “DRIVE-IN-STYLE” MEET-UP PRESENTED BY TOWN CENTER AT BOCA RATON, HOSTED BY SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

To “rev up” excitement for Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County’s (HFHSPBC) upcoming 2021 Women Build fundraiser presented by Moraca Builders, Women Builders rallied this month “drive-in-style” on Saks Fifth Avenue’s rooftop parking level as models featuring Spring 2021 fashions strolled through the lanes. The creative socially distanced kick-off experience presented by Town Center at Boca Raton and hosted by Saks Fifth Avenue enabled Women Builders to “be together, yet apart” behind their wheels as they enjoyed swag bags provided by Saks Fifth Avenue, boxed gourmet bites served up by Habitat and the opportunity to meet the Women Build future homeowner family.

Following welcomes by HFHSPBC President & CEO Randy Nobles, Saks Fifth Avenue VP/General Manager Heather Shaw, Town Center at Boca Raton Director of Marketing Jeannie Roberts, Women Build mom/daughter co-chairs Beverly Raphael Altman and Robyn Raphael-Dynan, attendees got to meet the future Habitat Partner Homeowner Family of the 2021Women Build home. South Palm Beach County native Suzie Michel, a widowed mom who took the stage with her four young sons ages 4 to 11 that evening, currently lives in an overcrowded, unsafe neighborhood where the rent is unaffordable. She has been working as a property manager in Delray Beach for three years and committed to fulfilling 300 “sweat equity” hours and 100 hours of financial literacy and homeownership curriculum required to qualify for a zero-interest Habitat mortgage.

HFHSPBC President & CEO Randy Nobles and Saks Fifth Avenue VP/General Manager Heather Shaw kick-off the Women Build drive-in meet-up with the Spring 2021 fashions.



Women Build: An Experiential Fundraiser Like No Other

Women Build brings together generations of mission-driven women annually to help transform their community in the days leading up to Mother’s Day (May 5, 6, 7 and 8) as they raise hammers, paintbrushes, and money to help hard-working, low-income families build strength, stability, and self-reliance. HFHSPBC’s “Sisterhood of the Pink Hard Hat” women-only initiative uniquely combines experiential fundraising with “camaraderie-of-a-rare-kind.” Because no construction experience is required, HFHSPBC’s WOMEN Builders span business, civic, community and philanthropic sectors. The volunteer builders work under the guidance of HFHSPBC construction professionals.

Recruiting More Women Builders for Innovative “Safe2Build” Fundraiser



HFHSPBC President & CEO Randy Nobles and Town Center at Boca Raton Director of Marketing Jeannie Roberts welcome 2021 Women Builders to “rev up” excitement for this year’s fundraiser.

Offering Three Ways to Fund One Mission

The 2021 Women Build presented by Moraca Builders offers a heart-warming opportunity for women leaders to give a “hand up,” not a hand-out to hard-working, low-income families

in our community who are in critical need of decent housing.

Saks Fifth Avenue models “take to the lanes” at the Women Build kick-off event presented by Town Center at Boca Raton and hosted by Saks Fifth Avenue.



To encourage increased Women Build participation during a time of economic and personal health concerns, this year the traditional build eligibility minimum of $1,000 has been reset to a one-time-only reduced individual “give or get” qualifying amount of $500. For a healthful, social distanced build, Women Builders can choose to “build their way” this year:





Women Build Co-Chairs Robyn Raphael-Dynan and Beverly Raphael Altman share updates and personal reflections about building for this year for the Michel family.





On the Construction Site – Adhering to CDC, state and county construction and healthcare protocols, this year’s onsite build has added more shifts to accommodate a lesser, limited number of builders per shift. Masks are required onsite, there will be plenty of hand sanitizer and boxed refreshments will be provided. From Home – Women Builders can choose to receive a simple DIY home goods build kit and Women Build swag bag. The completed DIY project will be donated to a Habitat Partner Family. Join Now, Build Later – Women Builders can join the “Sisterhood of the Pink Hard Hat” by helping to raise the much-needed funds now, receive Women Build swag bag, and then schedule a build day at a later date.

Widowed single mom Suzie Michel and her four sons share their appreciation to soon live in the Women Build home once completed.

This is Women Builder Marci Yunes’ fourth year building in the days leading up to Mother’s Day.



Women Builder Pat Thomas looks forward to returning this year, building to support the Michel family. Women Builders from sponsor Paradise Bank shared their “pink passion” at the Women Build kick-off. HFHSPBC Board Member Joe Martin joins in the kick-off fun with his wife Rosie Martin, a fourth-year

Women Build Helps Break Challenging Economic Cycles

Monies raised from the Women Build initiative underwrite the construction materials for the home being built for the Michel family as well as other Habitat homes. This funding is critical to Habitat’s mission that helps hard-working, low-income families in the South Palm Beach County community who have been unable to get ahead by qualifying for traditional bank mortgages. Habitat homeowners earn their homes through sweat equity programs to qualify for interest-free mortgages – changing the trajectory of entire families for generations because they are the first in their family line to achieve homeownership.

Still Recruiting Women Builders… Registration is Simple

To set up an online fundraising page and/or learn more about Women Build, sponsorship opportunities, visit www.HabitatSouthPalmBeach.org (click on the events dropdown to Women Build) or contact Marta Knowles at [email protected] or 561.819.6070, ext. 208.