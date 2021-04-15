Thomas Scott, husband of former Boca City Council member Constance Scott, dead at 77

Thomas Eugene Scott, beloved husband of former Boca Raton City Council member and ex-Deputy Mayor Constance Scott, has died at age 77.

Mr. Scott, known by his many friends and acquaintances as “Tom,” passed on to eternal life April 12, peacefully, with his wife Constance nearby.

Tom and Constance have both been involved in politics. He was a state legislator in Michigan for nine terms, retiring to Boca Raton when his tenure was completed. Constance is a Boca native.

She announced that a scholarship is being set up in her late husband’s name at Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine.

Mr. Scott was born in Flint, Mich., a son of the late Irene (Archambault)and Harold Scott. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School and Mott Community College.

A passion for politics at the age of nine, supporting Adlai Stevenson in his 1952 presidential bid, would take Tom on a passionate and intense life journey of government and political service. Tom’s role model for a hard work ethic came from his father who was employed by General Motor for 38 years, missing only one day of work.

Tom married his high school sweetheart, Mary Claire McCabe, who preceded him in death after 17 years of marriage. Their greatest joy was the birth of their daughter, Jennifer Jo. To this day, she has always brought pride and fond memories of her years growing up.

Mr. Scott’s political mantra was “I will fight for you,” particularly when he represented the 82nd District in the Michigan House of Representatives with pride and fervor for 18 years.

Tom began running bingo halls to raise money for the Democratic Party and that taught him how to raise money. His loyalty and love for the party never waned.

Also, Tom expanded his bingo halls to benefit not-for-profit organizations, helping them to raise thousands of dollars for their causes.

Tom won his first campaign for office in 1976 and retired 18 years later. He served as chairman of Veterans Affairs for two years and chaired Conservation and Environment for six years. His last three terms were on the

Appropriations Committee. During his legislative tenure, 37 of the bills he filed became law.

They included decreasing gasoline taxes for vessels on waterways, licensure regulations for pawnbrokers in townships, annual insurers’ reports for premiums collected, advance notice on drain assessments, licensing laws for medical technicians and special exemptions for medical and ambulance technicians under certain circumstances.

Tom derived the most pride from his protection bills and legislation protecting the natural environment of Michigan, including sand dune protection, protection and retirement for employees of parks, recreation and park rangers. He worked closely to guard all natural resources of the state.

In 1987 alone, Tom introduced 25 bills. Six were passed and four became acts, including the Fish and Wildlife Protection Act establishing a Game and Fish Lifetime Trust Fund.

In retirement, his pleasure was derived from spending time writing and completing a book on “How to run a campaign.”

Golf, gaming and traveling with friends and wife were as intense and passionate as his career.

Tom loved his adopted home, Boca Raton. He shared his love by serving his community through charitable works, for Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Tri-County Animal Rescue and FAU. He was committed to the Schmidt College of Medicine students and their white coats program.

One of Tom’s greatest joys came when his grandchild, Grace Mary, was born. He so loved hugging her, wrapping her in his arms as an infant and planning her future. He looked forward to seeing her graduate and go on to college.

Tom leaves his wife, Constance Scott, daughter Jennifer and Terry Gray, her fiancé; grandchild Grace Mary Jace, sister Mary Jean (husband Patrick) sister-in-law Sandy Scott, (widow of Raymond) sister-in-law, Stephanie Resky (husband Daniel), brother-in-law John Spicko (wife of Jodi) along with many nieces and nephews.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Lucille, and niece Colleen Ressler; brothers Harold J., Raymond and Dennis Scott and many aunts and uncles.

No funeral service is planned at this time.

Donations to Tri-County Animal Rescue and Trustbridge Hospice in Thomas E. Scott’s name would be appreciated by the family.