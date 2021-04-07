The Symphonia Announces 3rd Live Concert of the Season

Alastair Willis

“Let the Trumpet Sound” to be held May 2 at the Boca Raton Marriott

Boca Raton, FL — The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier Chamber Orchestra, has announced its third live concert of the season, will be held on Sunday, May 2 at 2 p.m., with a second performance at 5 p.m. in the Grand Oasis Ballroom of the Boca Raton Marriott. “Let the Trumpet Sound,” led by Principal Conductor, Maestro Alastair Willis, will include a 60-minute performance, without intermission, featuring soloist Jeffrey Kaye, Principal Trumpet.

The program will include:

Purcell Suite from Abdelazer

Handel Suite in D for Trumpet and Strings

Baldassare Sonata No.1 in F for Trumpet and strings

Holst St Paul’s Suite

A reduced-sized orchestra will perform, enabling the musicians to socially distance on the stage. In addition, guest seating will be spatially distanced, per recommended CDC guidelines, and masks will be required for both musicians and guests. The trumpet will feature a bell cover during the performance to adhere with covid safety standards.

“Like every performing artist, our musicians are eager to get back on stage and perform,” said Annabel Russell, The Symphonia’s Executive Director. “We are still prioritizing safety, of course, and have taken many measures to ensure our guests and our musicians have a spatially-safe, yet thoroughly enjoyable experience.”

The Boca Raton Marriott continues operating under strict CDC guidelines and following best practices within the policies and procedures set by the Florida Governor and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

While those who have already subscribed for the season will be given first opportunity for seats, The Symphonia added the second performance to enable participation from the general public. Ticket prices are $75 per person. To purchase tickets, call 561-376-3848 or email [email protected]. Seating will be assigned – guests coming together will sit in their own bubble that will be socially distanced accordingly.

Please visit thesymphonia.org for more information.

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. The SYMPHONIA’S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens.

