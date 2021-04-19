The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office 2020 Recognized for Outstanding Innovation in Election Cybersecurity and Technology

Boca Raton, FL – The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) announced the recipients of the 2020 Clearinghouse Awards, also known as the “Clearie” Awards, for best practices in election administration.

The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections is proud to have earned an honorable mention from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission for Outstanding Innovation in Cybersecurity and Technology, one of only two recipients of this recognition throughout the country.

Supervisor of Elections, Wendy Sartory Link said, “I am thrilled to receive this recognition on behalf of our team. Each and every member of our staff worked relentlessly to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.”

In 2020, the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office implemented various initiatives to improve election security. The efforts focused on securing physical and electronic access to network infrastructure and elections facilities. Specific accomplishments include cybersecurity training, a network-based multi-camera surveillance system to safeguard voted ballots, color wristbands to identify protected access levels, the introduction of zero trust programs, and a centralized command center to provide countywide information.

Now in its fifth year, the Clearie awards recognize the innovative efforts of election officials across America. This is the first time that Palm Beach County has been recognized by the EAC.