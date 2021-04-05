The Boca Bash Returns on April 25

Photo of the 2019 Boca Bash. Courtesy of The Sun Sentinel.

The Boca Bash is set to take place at Lake Boca Raton on April 25 following its cancellation last year due to COVID-19.

“We have a lot of making up to do! We are back in action for 2021!” said The Boca Bash’s Facebook page. “Thanks to Governor DeSantis there are no longer waterway restrictions. Book your boats and tell your friends!”

Last year, Mayor Scott Singer worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to put a single-day ban on anchor dropping in Lake Boca Raton on the scheduled day of the event. However, this year Mayor Singer says he has no plans to stop the event but will add some additional law enforcement teams in the case of an emergency.

But, not all Boca residents are excited for this year’s Bash while still in the midst of a pandemic.

“Lake Boca is filled with people, and no one has a mask on. Naturally, we’re concerned for their safety,” said Sandra O’Rourke, a Boca resident who lives near the lake, according to The Sun Sentinel. “COVID’s on the rise, so that’s a little bit of a concern. I just wish they would hold off a little bit longer for their safety.”

The Boca Bash has presented as a safety concern for the city in previous years with accidental drownings occurring in the past along with multiple annual arrests for boating under the influence.

“The City of Boca is always concerned about the Boca Bash. The city does not in any way sponsor or support this event,” said Councilwoman Andrea Levine O’Rourke in an email to The Sun Sentinel. “This party burdens the city, county and state’s services and resources. Our biggest concern is safety.”

The Boca Bash is still set to be an all-day event on Lake Boca Raton between Camino Real and Palmetto Park Road. Mayor Singer encourages all attendees to “be responsible” and that “drinking too much and boating can be a deadly mix”.