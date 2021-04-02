Boca Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, FL – Since moving to South Florida in 1983, Jim and Marta Batmasian have invested in the region by acquiring residential and commercial properties. Today, Investments Limited is the largest, privately-held, family-owned real estate company in the region. Many of their most notable properties include Royal Palm Place, Fifth Avenue Shoppes, the Shops at University Park (formerly Plum Plaza), and more currently under renovation or slated for 2021. Through their contributions to small businesses and community beautification, they have helped change the business landscape of the region.

In an effort to embrace local business and ingenuity, the Batmasians launched a new micro-grants program inviting businesses and entrepreneurs to apply, share their vision and mission, and how they will impact the community as a whole.

Applications can be submitted online at www.batmasianfamilygrant.com and are due by April 15, 2021. A panel of local business leaders, the Chamber of Commerce and city officials of Boca Raton and Delray Beach will review the applicants to select the finalists.

A total of 15 grants will be issued ranging from $15,000 (1st place), $10,000 (2nd & 3rd place) to $5,000 for each of the remaining top finalists.

Each finalist will present their plans and ideas in person or virtually in late April 2021 for final selection. As a finalist, businesses and entrepreneurs will receive incomparable insight and counsel from the Batmasians and renowned corporate executives to help their businesses grow and thrive. Grant winners will be announced by May 15, 2021 and will additionally be rewarded with three months of one-on-one sessions with The Batmasians and other high-level executives to help ensure their success for the long term.

In times arising from shutdowns and restricted operations in business, the Batmasian Family Grant for Small Business will help minimize the financial strains some small businesses are experiencing and put them on a path to success. The Batmasians have contributed millions over the decades to aspiring entrepreneurs and businesses, non-profits, education and the community; after having built their company from a small $5,000 personal investment in 1970 to a $2 billion family-owned and operated company. Today they continue to help individuals and business owners in our communities through Propel and Changing Lives, which they founded, in addition to yearly contributions to home, health, family and community non-profits and programs.

To learn more about Investments Limited, visit www.investmentslimited.com or call 561.392.8920 (Boca Raton).

