Our fears are meaningless if God is our refuge!

— God is sovereign over His creation. And, behold, even mamma bear can teach us how much God loves us, despite our fearws! This and other lessons are in my vlog ‘THE ALMIGHTY WATCHES AND CARES FOR HIS OWN!’

— Dr. Synesio Lyra, Jr. is multitalented influencer: blogger, writer, newspaper columnist, professor, and minister.

Follow the main news of the day at www.bocaratontribune.com/ and subscribe to our YouTube channel: bocatribune.tv