South Florida Sweet Corn Fiesta Returns this Sunday

Boca Raton, FL – South Florida Sweet Corn Fiesta, presented by the Western Palm Beach County Farm Bureau, celebrates Palm Beach County’s heritage as the “Sweet Corn Capital of the World.” Palm Beach County grows more sweet corn than any other county in the U.S. Local farmers cultivate more than 27,000 acres yearly.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, April 25. Major League Eating contest: 3 p.m.

Where: Yesteryear Village, South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd.

Details: After being limited to a “drive through” event in 2020 due to the pandemic, the annual South Florida Sweet Corn Fiesta will make its in-person return to celebrate its 21st anniversary.

Highlights:

• Freshly harvested corn, grown locally and prepared hot and buttery, along with other summertime foods.

• Children’s games and all-day ride wristbands for the Kid Zone

• Green market, corn shucking and other contests, and live music

• National Sweet Corn Eating Championship, as part of the 2021 season of sanctioned eating championships. Major League Eaters from across the country will challenge themselves consuming one ear of corn after for 12 minutes of demanding competition, which will begin at 3 p.m. At the 2019 event, Gideon Oji ate 57 ears of Florida sweet corn to claim the title.

Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free to kids 5 years old and younger. Parking is free. Proceeds go to agriculture education and advocacy and to Glades area food banks. Public Information: Call (561) 996-0343 or go to http://www.sweetcornfiesta.com.